Liv Morgan Breaks Her Silence on John Cena’s Retirement; Reveals She Was Obsessed with Him

At WWE Money in the Bank 2024, former sixteen-time WWE champion John Cena made a surprise appearance and stunned the fans with a shocking announcement about him finally hanging up his boots inside the squared circle once and for all.

The news of John Cena's retirement broke the internet. In his retirement promo, John Cena revealed that he was not going to retire right away. The year 2025, when WWE is finally going to Netflix, will mark the final run of the leader of Cenation.

John Cena revealed in his WWE Money in the Bank 2024 retirement promo that WWE Royal Rumble 2025, Elimination Chamber 2025, and WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas will be his last WrestleMania where he will compete.

The news about John Cena’s retirement created a buzz all around the internet; WWE superstars, popular actors, and social media reacted to Cena’s retirement. Recently, WWE Women's World Heavyweight Champion Liv Morgan responded to John Cena’s retirement, and she even revealed she was obsessed with John Cena when she was young.

Liv Morgan said while talking to US Magazine, “You can always rely on John Cena to be there. He’s had an amazing, unparalleled career. I think he deserves to live the rest of his life exactly how he wants. He’s given so much, and we’ll really miss him.”

John Cena’s worlds of wisdom to Bayley

WWE Women's Champion and "Role Model" Bayley revealed a memorable moment she shared with John Cena. Bayley recalled asking John Cena what she could do to uplift the women's division in WWE.

While talking to US Magazine, Bayley revealed that the conversation turned into a long discussion in which John Cena shared his wisdom with her and emphasized that professional wrestling is all about storytelling.

Bayley recounted in her own words: “John, if there’s anything you think is missing from the women’s division or anything specific you think I should work on, what should it be? It turned into this hour-long conversation, and it all came down to storytelling. What’s the story we’re trying to tell tonight? Don’t think about what they want, what he wants, what you want. It’s all about storytelling.”

Liv Morgan vs Rhea Ripley saga

The rivalry between WWE Women's World Heavyweight Champion Liv Morgan and former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Rhea Ripley is one of the best sagas the company is currently producing.

The Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley saga began after the Queen of Extreme launched an attack on Rhea Ripley backstage on April 8 at WrestleMania 40. The attack from Liv Morgan injured Rhea Ripley’s shoulder.

The shoulder injury required time and care to heal, forcing Rhea Ripley to withdraw her championship crown and vacate it. Before Rhea Ripley left, Liv Morgan promised to steal everything from Mami that she loved.

Liv Morgan kept her word, starting by capturing Rhea Ripley’s title after she defeated Becky Lynch at Backlash 2024. Then Morgan went on to seduce Ripley’s kayfabe boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio. She even kissed him on screen, and now it seems like Rhea’s Dom Dom is Liv’s “Daddy Dom.”

On the recent edition of Monday Night Raw, Mami finally made her return and confronted Dominik Mysterio. Rhea Ripley was extremely pissed at the fact that Dominik was hanging out with Liv Morgan.

According to some reports, WWE has locked in the match between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan for SummerSlam 2024 next month.

