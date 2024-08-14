Liv Morgan Brutally Roasts Zelina Vega Over Dominik Mysterio Diss: 'Sitting At Home Making Your Own Vignettes'

The reigning World Women's Champion Liv Morgan has been busy feuding with Rhea Ripley. It appears she might have found another rival besides Mami. She recently had an exchange of words on social media after Zelina Vega taunted the champion and her new man, Dominik Mysterio.

On X (formerly Twitter), replying to the segment between Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio from this week's Monday Night RAW, Zelina Vega wrote, "She wants? Dominik’s? Sloppy? Seconds? …sooo she wants Rhea? Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm"

Morgan was quick to respond to La Muneca saying, " Girl u sitting at home making ur own vignettes, shut up".

Liv took a jibe at Zelina Vega's position in WWE. Unlike top stars like Liv or Rhea, Vega doesn't get featured on WWE programming regularly. Hence, she is making her own vignettes sitting at home instead of getting featured on TV.

Vega hasn't done much since re-signing with WWE in 2021, except for winning the inaugural Queen of the Ring tournament in 2021. She received a little push initially as singles as well as the tag team wrestler.

She unsuccessfully challenged the Women's Championship a couple of times, while he won the Women's Tag Team Championship once with Carmella. However, her singles career slowly slipped out of the spotlight, and she became the mouthpiece of LWO or Latino World Order.

As a manager of stable, she hasn't attained major success with the Latino group. On the other hand, she barely features or wrestles on weekly episodes despite her talking and in-ring prowess.

Even though Vega attempts to insult Liv Morgan by choosing harsh words, the latter is thriving in the squared circle at the moment. It all started with the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour initially this year after her comeback from the injury. Her wicked tactics and behavior captivated the audience, placing her among the best heels in the women's division.

It resulted in Liv's Women's World Championship triumph, and an impressive victory over Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam, where Liv and Dominik kissed each other and altered the landscape of the storyline.

While Dominik is probably the most hated man in WWE, his romantic relationship with Liv has been the talking point for fans.

The fans have been wanting WWE to push Zelina, with the Push Zelina hashtags being a trend on X. Once Morgan gets done and dusted with her rivalry with Ripley; she could perhaps have a rivalry with Zelina Vega.

