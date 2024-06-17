Liv Morgan Calls Dominik Mysterio 'Daddy' In Bizarre Father's Day Post

While many WWE Superstars penned emotional words on Father's Day, Liv Morgan took a different approach. Posting a picture with Dominik Mysterio from one of the recent episodes of Monday Night RAW, Liv Morgan bizarrely wished Father's Day on X (formerly Twitter).

The Women's World Champion captioned the picture as 'Happy Father's Day, Daddy'. In the uploaded picture, Morgan is smiling, but Dominik is looking visibly unsettled.

Seeing Liv Morgan's post, Dominik Mysterio had a hilarious reply. He posted a GIF without any captions. An old man in his GIF says, “Well S***".



Liv Morgan's recent romantic angle with Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan won the Women's World Championship from Becky Lynch at the King and Queen of the Ring PPV. The RAW episode, followed by the pay-per-view, hosted a Steel Cage match between Liv and Becky, making it a rematch.

Dominik Mysterio, who intended not to help Liv Morgan, inadvertently gave the latter the victory, resulting in a kiss between them at the end of the episode. It sparked a romantic angle between Liv and Dominik.

Since the kiss on RAW, Liv Morgan has been teasing the former NXT North American Champion. Apart from X, Morgan called Dominik 'Daddy' on a recent episode of WWE's flagship show.

The reason behind Liv Morgan's obsession with Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan has sworn to take everything away from Rhea Ripley, including her man. The 30-year-old is the reason for ending Rhea Ripley's incredible title reign lasting over a year. Followed by a vicious backstage attack, Ripley broke his arm, vacating the Women's World Championship.

Even though Becky Lynch won the vacant gold, Liv Morgan eventually won it in Saudi Arabia, making it the second title of her WWE career. After clinching Mami's title, her eyes are on Ripley's Dom Dom.

Her recent social media posts are flooded with Dominik Mysterio, which shows her devotion to keeping the kayfabe alive. Likewise, she has been chasing Dominik on each episode of RAW, whether coming face-to-face with him or saving him from his foes.

Morgan's infatuation with the junior Mysterio might lead to a rivalry with Rhea Ripley whenever she is cleared to return to the squared circle. Twenty years later, we might see another match for the custody of Dominik Mysterio, but this time between two women.

