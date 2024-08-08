Liv Morgan Compares WWE Romance With Dominik Mysterio to THIS Classic Film Couple

Liv Morgan reached cloud nine at SummerSlam 2024 when she retained her championship after pinning Rhea Ripley. Not only did she retain her championship, but she also broke Rhea Ripley's 800-day unpinned record. In the end, she finally got her love, Dominik Mysterio, by her side.

Recently, Liv Morgan posted a picture of the iconic couple from a popular animated movie on her Instagram story, comparing herself and Dominik Mysterio with an image of Woody and Bo Peep from The Toys animated series.

The saga between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan took a shocking turn at SummerSlam 2024 during their championship. In the ending moments of the match, Liv Morgan went on to execute her perfect plan of getting disqualified from the match and retaining her championship with a cheap heel trick, and she bought a steal chair to attack Rhea Ripley.

Before she could even swang a chair in the air, Rhea Ripley planted a big boot on her face, sending her shadow for split seconds, and Mami picked up the chair to return Liv Morgan the suffering she gave her in the past months.

But Dirty Dom pulled the chair from the hands of Rhea Ripley. He told her she could not win the championship if she got herself disqualified, and later, he himself distracted the referee, threw the chair in, and confused Rhea Ripley, taking advantage of it.

Liv Morgan planted her face Mami on the steal chair with her finishing maneuver, and in the end, Dom Dom turned his back on Rhea Ripley and locked lips with Liv Morgan in front of Rhea Ripley and the whole sold-out SummerSlam 2024.

Former WWE women's champion role model Bayley lost her championship to Queen of the Ring Nia Jax at WWE SummerSlam 2024 after the interference of Miss Money in the Bank 2024 Tiffany Stratton.

Bayley appeared on the What Do You Wanna Talk About Podcast and said, “I think the stuff they’re doing with Liv, Rhea, & Dom right now is such good stuff that I wish we could do more of it in the Women’s Division, where it's not always based on a championship."

She further said, “More personal stories show the different sides of the girls. I think the more we can show the women interact with each other or with the guys and show different sides of us, the more we can show the range that we all have.”

The feud between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan has just started. The Judgement Day faction is divided into two parts: The New Judgement Day, which includes Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, Finn Balor, JD McDongha, and Carlito, and the OF Bloodline members Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. As per some reports, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan are set to lock horns in speculation matches in the coming time.

There’s a lot left in the feud between Rhea Ripley and WWE Women's World Heavyweight Champion Liv Morgan. Only time will tell what’s next in the Judgement saga.

