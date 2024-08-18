Liv Morgan Drops NSFW Reply After Rhea Ripley Raises Question About Dominik Mysterio’s Manhood

The saga between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley has turned out to be one of the best in the women's division after a long time. A significant twist came at SummerSlam 2024 after Dominik Mysterio turned his back on Rhea Ripley and helped Liv Morgan retain her championship. In the end, he kissed Liv Morgan in front of a sold-out arena and Rhea Ripley, making it one of the greatest romantic betrayals in the history of WWE.

The team of Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio is set to lock horns with the team of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest at the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 premium live event. On the 8/12 edition of Monday Night Raw, Rhea Ripley raised questions on the manhood of Dominik Mysterio, which left fans giggling.

Now, while trashing each other on Twitter X, Rhea Ripley once again raised questions on Dominik Mysterio’s manhood. Rhea Ripley quoted one of the replies from Liv Morgan and said, “ Upset? From your stains? Absolutely not! Just had time today and wanted to cause chaos in your fragile community. Got your obsessive, delusional ass in my notifications again, though, and speaking of not that deep, how’s Dominik going?”

Fans went crazy after Rhea Ripley trolled Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio, The Queen of Extreme; Liv Morgan lived up to her nickname and replied with an NSFW reply and quoted Rhea Ripley’s tweet and wrote, “Your insecurities are showing & it’s not a good look on you. & how’s Dominik going? Well, he goes deep.”

The feud between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan is raising the bar with every passing day. At SummerSlam 2024, Liv Morgan not only retained her championship, but she also ended Rhea Ripley's almost 800-day undefeated streak.

Recently, Dominik Mysterio made an appearance on Logan Paul’s Impulsive Podcast, where he talked about his rise in the business, his love triangle with Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan, the future of WWE, and many more.

At one point, Logan Paul asked Dominik Mysterio how his real-life wife, Marie Juliette, reacts to him being part of an intimate storyline, first with Rhea Ripley. Now he is linked with Liv Morgan, to which Dominik Mysterio revealed he and his wife have been dating for a long time; they started dating when they were 14 years old, and now they both are 27 years old, and she understands what it takes to keep himself at the top.

Dominik Mysterio then even revealed what was his wife’s first text after Rhea Ripley licked his face, “I do what I do on TV, and when Rhea (Ripley) licked my face, the first text I got from her ( Marie Juliette ) was ‘there’s a tarantula in the garage.’ She understands the difference between when I’m on TV, I’m ’Dirty Dom,’ and when I come home to her, I’m her husband, Dominik. She does a good job of separating work and real life.”

Dominik Mysterio’s rise in WWE needs proper documentation. From getting no reaction lot to being the most hated heel superstar on the WWE roster now, Dominik Mysterio will definitely be the future WWE world champion. What are your thoughts on the rise of Dominik Mysterio, and do you think he is one of the big names in the future who will carry WWE on its back?

