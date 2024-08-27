Liv Morgan Explains Why Dominik Mysterio Won’t Betray Her Like He Did With Rhea Ripley and Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio has betrayed every person in WWE who trusted him. He betrayed his own father, Rey Mysterio, and then stabbed his ‘Mami’ Rhea Ripley. However, his new lady love, Liv Morgan, still thinks his Daddy Dom won’t betray her.

While speaking recently to TMZ Sports, Dominik said that the thought has never crossed her mind because she has a reason to trust Dominik. She stated that she understands and accepts him for who he is.

"It's because I understand Dominik, and I accept him exactly for who he is. And I think that's what is different between me and Rhea Ripley and me and his father. They didn't accept him but I do. [...] So, I'm not a slight bit worried, not even a little bit,” Sportskeeda quoted Liv Morgan.

She said that there’s no way she even thinks about it, and it’s, in fact, crazy thinking that Dominik would betray her.

Also Read: Did You Know Liv Morgan Used to Work at Hooters Before Becoming a WWE Star?

Morgan and Dominik are slated to take on Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest at the upcoming WWE PPV Bash In Berlin on August 31, 2024. And Morgan thinks that this bout shall be the final one, where she would finally defeat Ripley and Priest, and together, they would install as the best couple of WWE.

"There's so much hatred that this could go on as long as possible. But totally willing and hopefully ending it at Bash in Berlin when Daddy Dom and I completely, you know, cement that we are the best couple in WWE, the most iconic, the most historic, the hottest, the most powerful, and the most dominant,” Morgan said.

Advertisement

In fact, the storyline with Dominik Mysterio post her win at the King and Queen of the Ring tournament has upped Morgan’s stocks in WWE. She wasn’t a big deal in the company until June when she was just trying to cement herself in the company.

She had previously won the WWE Women’s World Championship in 2022 but failed to capitalize on that win. The WWE Universe didn’t reciprocate her love, and she was stripped of the title soon. On top of that, Morgan was being blamed for failing to cash in on the opportunity.

So, when she was handed the second opportunity by Triple H in 2024, she played her cards well and didn’t disappoint. Her romantic storyline with Dominik worked like a cherry on top of the cake because it has become one of the best storylines in WWE today. Even The Undertaker recently paired their saga, saying that Liv and Dominik “can actually tell a story.”

Advertisement

And at Bash in Berlin, it doesn’t appear that the duo is going to lose against Ripley and Priest. The rest we will see on August 31, 2024.

Read More: Rhea Ripley Responds to Liv Morgan Mocking Her by Wearing T-Shirt With Her Crying Face on It: ‘Obsessive Fan Behavior’