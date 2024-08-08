Liv Morgan Gives Bold Reply To Rhea Ripley's X Post Accusing Her of Backstabbing Mami in WWE

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan’s tale in WWE is no less than cinema. It’s one of the best-woven WWE storylines in recent times, where two female wrestlers are intertwined in a storyline with a male wrestler (Dominik Mysterio), who has now changed sides. And At SummerSlam, Dominik Mysterio did what was expected of him. He ditched Rhea Ripley and sided with Morgan, costing Mami her attempt at WWE Women’s World Championship.

However, if we flip back pages of the past, in 2022, Morgan and Ripley were tag-team champions before Ripley turned on Morgan for losing the title belts to Sasha Banks and Naomi on RAW. Even though Ripley vented out her frustrations on Morgan, it was she who had also wanted Morgan to be part of the group once.

So, a fan on X, wrote about their past, saying that Liv Morgan was one of the recruits to the Judgement Day on Rhea’s recommendation. Rhea believed that joining the Judgement Day saved her and she wanted the same for Liv.

To this, Rhea wrote, “Always warning her and giving her chances… But f*ck me right?” Morgan, who is super active on social media didn’t waste time to shoot back at Ripley. Replying on her post, Ripley wrote, “Yes, F*ck You.”

Morgan’s star power in WWE has risen considerably ever since she won the WWE Women’s Champion by beating Becky Lynch. In the past 4 months, Morgan was the center of attraction, as Ripley and Becky Lynch were not there. While Mami was recuperating from her injury, Becky had left WWE after her contract expired.

That gave her fertile ground to build her stature in the company and fill the void as the two big female wrestlers were out. The last time Morgan won the WWE Championship by cashing in her Money In The Bank contract, in 2022, she couldn't win the fans' trust and was blamed for not being able to live up to the expectations.

However, this time Morgan defied all odds and corrected the wrongs done by her. She fulfilled the requirements of her heel persona, and by the time SummerSlam arrived, the WWE fans wanted her to retain the title, as she was going so well with it.

Since Rhea Ripley is no longer a heel and is a babyface, along with Damian Priest , the two can collide against Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan. At the next WWE pay-per-view Bash in Berlin which is expected to take place on August 31, Ripley and Priest and go in a Tag Team match against Dominik and Morgan. The rest we will see on Monday Night RAW next week.

