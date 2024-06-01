Liv Morgan Gives Brutal Reply To WWE Superstar Speaking About Her Kiss With Dominik Mysterio on RAW

WWE Women’s World Champion, Liv Morgan, is on a high these days. After beating Becky Lynch at the WWE King of the Ring tournament, the Queen of Extreme is on cloud nine. On top of that, her kiss segment with Dominik Mysterio on last week’s Monday Night RAW gave her extra mileage.

Her heel face is rocking big time, and she is in no mood to take crap from anybody. So, when a current WWE female superstar, Zelina Vega took shots at Morgan for kissing Dominik, Morgan gave it back in equal proportion.

Zelina Vega taunted Liv Morgan for kissing Dominik, saying she wouldn't have done it ever. On her X account, Velina wrote, “Bro I don’t even like Rhea but this is on a laughable level of messed up. She grabbin all on his ratty mullet like that? Nahhhh ?? You wildin Liv. Could never be me out in these streets.” But then, Morgan being herself, shot back in her traditional style.

What did Liv Morgan say?

Wasting no time, Liv Morgan replied to Zelina Vega on X, saying that the latter even left Ripley beat her at her hometown in their previous encounter, which was pretty embarrassing. She said that she wouldn’t have accepted anything like that. And for her kiss to Dominik, Morgan said that she liked it. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

“You let Rhea beat and embarrass you in front of your family and home territory as you were wearing your flag draped on your back. Could never be me ???????And besides… I think I liked it,” Morgan wrote.

Fans hailed Morgan for her savage reply to Vega, who tried to mess with her. One fan wrote, “Oh you dragged her badly.” Another wrote, “Ooop you got her good.” A third said, “Liv woke up and chose violence.”

For the unversed, Zelina Vega lost to Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WWE Backlash 2023. The loss was a bitter pill to swallow because the loss was in Vega’s hometown, Puerto Rico.



Ex WWE Superstar comments on Liv Morgan

Morgan’s brutal reply also saw a reaction from ex WWE superstar CJ Perry, who performed under ring name, Lana. Taking to her X account, Lana wrote, “ @YaOnlyLivvOnce is a pro.”



Advertisement

Lana worked with WWE from 2013-2013 under the ring name, Lana. She appeared in numerous storylines, along with her ex husband, Rusev. In 2021, Lana was released by the WWE, In September 2023, she made her debut for WWE.

