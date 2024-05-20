Liv Morgan Hints At Bo Dallas Breakup With Latest Statement On Relationship Status

Liv Morgan's good looks and charisma have garnered considerable spotlight in the wrestling world. Although she is active on all social media platforms, like many modern-day WWE Superstars, she has kept her dating life confidential due to the public scrutiny that comes with fame. Despite never confirming it, there was a rumor of her being in a romantic relationship with former NXT Champion Bo Dallas.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently cleared the air regarding her dating life. Liv was a guest on the Open Thoughts podcast, where she revealed a significant update about her relationship status.

"I am single," said the blonde beauty, prioritizing her wrestling career over dating at the moment. Calling herself a little selfish, Liv Morgan mentioned that she didn't want to devote her time to anything else, nor did she want anything else to consume her time.

Their dating rumor started in 2021

Liv Morgan and Bo Dallas were rumored to have been in a relationship since 2021. However, they never posted a picture together as a couple on their social media accounts, nor did they publicly discuss their relationship.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the duo several times in public places, fueling speculation about their dating status. The rumor gained more credibility after Ric Flair confirmed their relationship on his podcast. Furthermore, in her arrest footage from December 2023, the 29-year-old was seen reaching out to Bo Dallas over the phone.

Her career is on an upward trajectory

Liv Morgan has declared that her sole focus is on her wrestling career. Since her return to the squared circle earlier this year, she has been on a formidable streak, dubbing her current run the "Liv Morgan Revenge Tour." The former Women's Champion has targeted top women on the roster.

Morgan's backstage attack was the catalyst for Rhea Ripley's injury, which forced "Mami" to forfeit the title. Additionally, she has been embroiled in a feud with Becky Lynch and has set her sights on the WWE Women's World Championship.

Meanwhile, Bo Dallas remains associated with WWE. The former NXT Champion is portraying the mysterious character of Uncle Howdy, who is on the brink of a return to WWE programming after dropping numerous hints. The last time he appeared on TV was alongside his real-life brother, Bray Wyatt.

