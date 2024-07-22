Liv Morgan Is Grateful for WWE’s Internal Atmosphere Under Triple H’s Leadership

Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque’s rise to leadership was met with high spirits among the WWE talents. The Game has gained a lot of appreciation from WWE talents and fans alike for his booking.

Compared to working under Vince McMahon's regime, the backstage morale of WWE talents improved after Triple H was promoted to Chief Content Officer.

That said, reigning Women’s World Champion, Liv Morgan, recently sang her boss’ praises in an interview.

Morgan, who has experience working under both Vince McMahon and Triple H, shared her insights on what it is like to work in the era of The Game.

Liv Morgan comments on working under Triple H’s leadership

Liv Morgan’s rise to success began after she sidelined Rhea Ripley and claimed the Women’s World Championship. Her World Championship win at King and Queen of the Ring marked her first reign as the top champion in Triple H’s era of leadership. While speaking on The Big Show with Rusic and Rose, Liv Morgan shed light on what it is like to work in WWE with Triple H at the helm.

She stated on The Big Show with Rusic and Rose: “Working with Triple H has been amazing. I grew up a huge fan, but I never thought someone I idolized would one day be my boss and I’d be under his guidance and tutelage. He’s so helpful with any questions that I have or anything I’m thinking. He’s always open to listen and to help me out. I couldn’t be more grateful for that.”

Morgan further went on to add how Triple H’s influence has created a positive environment in WWE. According to Morgan, she eagerly waits to go to work every week. She also spoke on behalf of her co-workers, stating that they all enjoy working in the 'creative atmosphere' fostered by Triple H.

All in all, Triple H has evidently done a good job ever since taking the creative reins from Vince McMahon. Even Randy Orton revealed his genuine thoughts about working for Triple H and it wasn’t very different from what Liv Morgan stated.

Nonetheless, Liv Morgan is set to defend her Women’s World Championship at SummerSlam 2024.

Rhea Ripley will finally get her revenge on Liv Morgan at SummerSlam 2024

After remaining on the sidelines for three months, Rhea Ripley made her vengeful return on the July 8th edition of WWE Raw. In her absence, Liv Morgan captured the Women’s World Championship, the title that Ripley never lost. In addition, Morgan got close to Ripley’s on-screen lover, Dominik Mysterio.

The steamy storyline between Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan had reached its peak; however, ‘Mami’ Rhea Ripley made her comeback just in time.

On the last edition of Raw, Rhea Ripley challenged Liv Morgan to a match at SummerSlam 2024 for the Women’s World Championship. As it stands, there’s no question that Dominik Mysterio would be in Rhea Ripley’s corner.

However, we will have to wait and see if Mysterio inadvertently assists Liv Morgan to retain her championship, much like he did in her match against Becky Lynch at the King and Queen of the Ring premium live event.

