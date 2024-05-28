Liv Morgan Kisses Dominik Mysterio To End WWE RAW, Sparking New Relationship Angle

Liv Morgan concluded the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour in Saudi Arabia, beating Becky Lynch to win her second Women's prize in WWE. The two women encountered each other again in a title rematch on RAW this week. While their King and Queen of the Ring match was a normal bout, the rematch was a cage fight.

The closing segment of the match left everyone dumbfounded. Liv Morgan won the bout to retain the gold. After the match, she kissed Dominik Mysterio to end the show. Dom Dom was as surprised as the fans were by Liv's action.

Why did Liv Morgan kiss Dominik Mysterio?

Even though Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch's feud was incredible, the latter's primary issue lay with Rhea Ripley. Following WrestleMania 40, Liv Morgan consistently targeted Rhea Ripley, vowing to conclude her Liv Morgan Revenge Tour.

First, she stopped Rhea's impressive year-long Women's World Championship reign by injuring her, and now, she seems to be eyeing Mami's Dom Dom. Morgan sent a clear message to The Eradicator, showing her intentions towards Dominik.

Whenever Rhea returns to WWE, Liv will be one step ahead of her, having already created a crack between Mami and her Dom Dom. Morgan desires to be ahead of her nemesis in a psychological battle, and it might give us a babyface Rhea Ripley.

This wasn't the first time they had shown a romantic spark between them. A few weeks ago on RAW, Liv and Dominik were spotted leaving the same locker room during a backstage interview with Jey Uso. The Women's Champion left another clue about their relationship when she posted a backstage picture with Dominik's purple bandana in her pocket.

Dominik's reaction after the kiss

We saw Dominik's reaction on the screen because he couldn't wrap his head around what happened. Taking on X (formerly Twitter), the former NXT North American Champion showed his reaction. He posted a picture that said 'Well F***'.

Two decades ago, Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero battled for the custody of a child, Dominik Mysterio. Down the road, the feud between Liv and Rhea might result in a battle over Dominik Mysterio.

ALSO READ: Liv Morgan Reflects on Realising Childhood Dream of Being Part of Popular Chucky Series