Liv Morgan Misses Beau Dominik Mysterio During Netflix’s NFL Receivers Premiere; Gives a Cutesy Shoutout

On the July 8th edition of Monday Night Raw, WWE Women's World Heavyweight Champion Liv Morgan and her crush, Dominik Mysterio, were scheduled to face off against Dominik's father, Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, and Zelina Vega in a mixed tag team match in the main event of the show.

With the help of Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio finally defeated his father, Rey Mysterio, for the first time, securing the win for himself and Liv Morgan. After winning the match, Liv Morgan jumped on Dominik Mysterio, and they were about to kiss in front of the crowd.

Shockingly, before Liv Morgan could kiss Dominik Mysterio, former WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, who is Dominik Mysterio's kayfabe girlfriend, confronted him. At the same time, Liv Morgan left the ring through the crowd.

Rhea Ripley was visibly upset and devastated by Dominik Mysterio, and she left the ring with him. Dominik Mysterio was seen trying to convince Rhea Ripley, but she kept pushing him away.

Liv Morgan's Message to Dominik Mysterio

Recently, Liv Morgan appeared at the Netflix premiere of NFL Originals' Receivers alongside other WWE superstars, including WWE Women's Champion Bayley, Bianca Belair, interviewer Cathy Kelley, and more.

Liv shared pictures of herself at the event, and in the caption, she had a message for Dominik Mysterio. Liv Morgan wrote:

Advertisement

“I had such a great time at the Receivers premiere last night. Thank you, Netflix, for having us. All 8 episodes of Receivers are streaming now on Netflix, you all. Watch them. P.S. I missed you, Daddy Dom.”

Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan at Summer Slam 2024

The saga between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan is currently at its peak. It seems like "Mami" is now cleared and ready to start her revenge tour against Liv Morgan, during which she will aim to regain all her pride.

WWE has set a championship match between the current champion, Liv Morgan, and the former Women's World Heavyweight Champion, Rhea Ripley. Ripley, who never technically lost her championship, had to drop her title in April due to a shoulder injury sustained from Morgan’s backstage attack.

On the April 8th edition of Monday Night Raw, the kickoff episode of Raw after WrestleMania XL, Liv Morgan ambushed champion Rhea Ripley. Ripley had successfully defended her championship at WrestleMania 40 against Becky Lynch. At one point, Liv pushed Mami into a door, causing Ripley to hit her shoulder awkwardly, resulting in the injury.

Advertisement

Dominik Mysterio's betrayal

Mami will finally meet Liv Morgan at SummerSlam 2024, the company's next extravaganza following the mega success of Money in the Bank 2024. SummerSlam 2024 will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

The championship match could be a turning point for The Judgement Day. Dominik Mysterio might betray Rhea Ripley for Liv Morgan, turning his back on the "Queen of Extreme." WWE has already hinted at this potential turn as Rhea Ripley is now listed under Monday Night Raw’s babyface superstars column.

ALSO READ: WWE Summer Slam 2024: Full Match Card Early Prediction