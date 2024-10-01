Liv Morgan Names RAW Superstar As Biggest Loser in WWE; ‘Pathetic, Desperate, Lonely’

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan is currently experiencing the best phase of her WWE career. She has outsmarted her rival, Rhea Ripley, by a wide margin. Not only did she take away Ripley's WWE title, but she also managed to steal her boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio.

At present, Liv Morgan considers Rhea Ripley to be the biggest loser in WWE. During a recent appearance on 'Rosenberg Wrestling', Morgan named WWE superstar Bayley as the coolest person in the company. The host, Paul Rosenberg, unintentionally asked Morgan who she believed to be the biggest loser. Without wasting a moment, Morgan immediately named Rhea Ripley.

“Rhea [Ripley]. The biggest, most pathetic, desperate, lonely, loser, who I think is low-key still loves Dominik [Mysterio]. You know, I don't think she's still in love with him, but I think she's highly, highly, highly, highly hurt and offended by Dominik, and I think she still wants his attention,” Morgan spoke about Ripley.

When Rosenberg pointed out to Morgan that she was wrong to take Dominik Mystero from Rhea Ripley, she replied by saying that she accepts herself as a home wrecker. "I own my actions. I am a home-wrecking, man-stealing, title-taking, whatever you want to say about me, it is 'I' and I'll do it again," Wrestling Inc quoted Liv Morgan.

While Morgan might claim her win over Rhea Ripley, she still needs to do a lot more because the facts speak against her. Morgan was able to defeat Ripley at SummerSlam 2024, but only because Dominik Mysterio turned on Ripley and Morgan took advantage of this opportunity.

However, at Bash in Berlin on August 31, Ripley and Damian Priest defeated Morgan and Dominik Mysterio fairly. Ripley enjoyed decimating both Dirty Dom and Morgan, and she relished every moment of it. Now, Rhea is setting her sights on reclaiming her WWE Women's World Championship from Liv Morgan at Bad Blood. And there are good chances that she will be able to win her title back.