Liv Morgan Opens Up on Whether Dominik Mysterio Will Ditch Rhea Ripley for Her at SummerSlam: Details Inside

The saga between former WWE women's world heavyweight champion Rhea Ripley vs WWE women's world heavyweight champion Liv Morgan involving Dominik Mysterio is one of the finest storylines WWE has crafted in recent memories, especially in the WWE’s women's division.

Dominik Mysterio is once again after Rhea Ripley since she made her way back to WWE after an almost three-month break and left seeing Liv Morgan. It seems like even Rhea Ripley sorted things out with her Dirty Dominik.

Recently, Liv Morgan had a fun conversation on Good Karma Wrestling, where she was asked if Dominik Mysterio would be at the ringside at her match against Rhea Ripley, where she’ll defend her championship, and, importantly, if Dominik Mysterio would choose her over Rhea Ripley and extent his support at Summer Slam 2024

Liv Morgan answered the question and expressed on her views, “I mean, I hope Daddy Dom will be there,” Liv Morgan said. “I hope that he’ll be there, I hope that he’ll be supporting me, I hope that he sees in me what I see in him. Because I think Daddy Dom has unlimited potential and I think a lot of it is still on top.

Queen of Exterme further expressed, “I think he’s going to be the biggest star in the company. I have so much faith and belief in him. Plus, like, I just love being in his presence. He is such a specimen of a man. [And] I hope that I only do a little bit for him, what he does to me. So I hope, of course, that Daddy Dom is going to be rooting for me.”

Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan Custody Match

WWE fanatics love the saga between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley, and it looks like WWE is definitely not going to wrap up the saga in a single match after Summer Slam 2024 since the rivalry has been fueled up between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley involving Dominik Mysterio, fans have been suggesting a proper gimmick only happened once in history,

Fans suggested seeing a recreation of Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero custody ladders match for Dominik Mysterio. A couple of days back, Liv Morgan had a fun conversation on the Rusic & Rose on The Big Show, where she asked about recreating the iconic match with Rhea Ripley.

Liv Morgan rejected the suggestion and expressed her desire to win Dominik Mysterio’s love in an old-fashioned fashion.

Liv Morgan expressed, “I want to win Dominik the old-fashioned way. I don’t want to win him in a match. I want him to see what I bring to the table because I see so clearly what he brings to the table.”

Summer Slam 2024 match card

Summer Slam 2024 will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Here is a list of matches, some announced, and some predictions for Summer Slam 2024.

Cody Rhodes (c) vs Solo Sikoa ( WWE Undisputed Champion singles match) (announced) Drew McIntyre vs CM Punk vs Seth Rollins (Triple Threat Match) Damian Priest (c) vs Gunther (King of the Ring) (WWE World Heavyweight Championship singles match ) (announced) Bayley (c) vs Nia Jax (Queen of the Ring) ( WWE Women's championship singles match) (announced) Logan Paul (c) vs LA Knight ( WWE United States Champion singles match) Cody Rhodes (c) vs Solo Sikoa ( WWE Undisputed championship singles match) (announced) Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan (c) (WWE Women's World Heavyweight champion) (announced) Sami Zayn (c) vs Bron Breakker (WWE Intercontinental Championship match)

