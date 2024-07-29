Liv Morgan Relationship, Height, And Other Interesting Things About Her 

Liv Morgan currently ranks among the brightest talents in WWE. Her romantic angle with Dominik Mysterio has brought eyes to her, while she is also a two-time Women's Champion. She has been signed to WWE for ten years, officially arriving in NXT in 2014.

Morgan is currently at the pinnacle of her WWE career as the reigning Women's World Champion. Her love triangle involving Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio is one of the compelling storylines today. In real life, Morgan is a distinctively different woman as opposed to the cunning persona she portrays on TV.

Get to know some interesting real-life facts about Liv Morgan through this article.

How tall is Liv Morgan?

Liv Morgan has an average height for a woman. Throughout her career, she has fought women comparatively bigger, as well as smaller than her.

Liv Morgan's billed height in WWE is 5 feet and 4 inches, or 163 cm. She is taller than Alexa Bliss, Zelina Vega, and Nikki Cross. On the other hand, she is shorter in comparison to her current on-screen nemesis, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, etc.

ALSO READ: Is Liv Morgan Married? Exploring WWE Star's Love Life

Where is Liv Morgan from?

WWE's roster includes talents from all over the world with diverse athletic backgrounds. The two-time Women's Champion, however, was born in New Jersey, United States.

Liv Morgan is from Elmwood Park, New Jersey, where she spent most of her childhood. Although she grew up around Elmwood Park, she was born in Morristown, New Jersey.

Advertisement

How old is Liv Morgan?

Liv Morgan was born on June 8, 1994. Hence, this year, the Women's World Champion entered the 30s, making her 30 years old.

As a millennial, Liv Morgan was a self-proclaimed wrestling fan from childhood, and she grew up watching the Attitude Era and the Ruthless Aggression Era. Being a tomboy in her childhood, she looked up to four-time WWE Women's Champion, Lita, who wore tomboyish wrestling outfits in the squared circle.

Liv Morgan's relationships

The former WWE star, Enzo Amore, is the only publicly known relationship of Liv Morgan's life. She met the former Cruiserweight Champion before getting signed by WWE. They went their separate ways after a few years.

Bo Dallas was another rumored boyfriend of Liv Morgan, but they never confirmed the relationship in public. In addition, she was once linked to WWE RAW Superstar Tyler Bate. The 30-year-old is seemingly single at the moment.

Advertisement

WWE is her first wrestling promotion

While Liv Morgan was a big wrestling fan growing up, she never had formal training in professional wrestling. She didn't possess any notable athletic background either.

Before the WWE career, she worked as a cheerleader. She came to WWE's attention through Joe DeFranco's gym, and the company signed her in 2014 at the age of twenty.

Therefore, WWE was the first promotion Liv Morgan had wrestled for. She spent three years in the developmental brand NXT, honing her wrestling and microphone skills. She made her debut on the main roster as part of the Riott Squad alongside Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott.