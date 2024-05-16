Liv Morgan Reveals How Job at Hooters Led to Her WWE Signing: Find Out

Former WWE women's champion and Money in the Bank winner Liv Morgan is currently one of the top women's professional wrestlers on the roster. Her career in WWE has been a roller coaster, starting as a faction member of The Riot Squad. Slowly, Morgan earned the respect of WWE fans, who began rooting for her. She eventually won the WWE women's championship.

Liv Morgan's father passed away at the very young of 16; Morgan decided to help her single mom and five siblings and joined Hooters restaurant.

Recently, Morgan made an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where she revealed how her job at Hooters led to WWE.

Former WWE women's champion said when she used to work at Hooters, everyone knew that she was a big professional wrestling fan; whenever she used to work the night shift, she used to serve with WWE TV.

Liv revealed that one day on her night shift, a wrestler from WWE came to Hooters for a casual visit. Her manager introduced her to the wrestler and told him how big of a fan she was of the product. While talking to the wrestler, she spilled her knowledge. That professional wrestler introduced her to Joe DeFranco, a well-known strength and cardio trainer. DeFranco immediately put her with his NFL guys, who were trainers there to train.

Liv revealed, "I'd never worked out a day in my life before that. I didn't even know what workout gear was. I think I wore sweatpants and a sports bra. In my mind, this was like my WWE tryout, so I was giving it my all. I worked out with him for a couple of days, and I guess he was just impressed with my resilience. I don't know because I'm struggling through everything, but I wouldn't quit."

How Liv Morgan Got Selected in WWE Tryouts

Liv further revealed how her coach helped her get into WWE tryouts and how she cleared the WWE tryout without even training in professional wrestling.

Liv said, "So he (Liv's Coach ) reached out to WWE for me; he was like, 'Hey, we have this girl; I think she's just worth a look.' And I had just missed the tryout camp, and they were like, 'We have another one in six months, so just keep training with her, and then we'll fly her in. So I trained with Joe DeFranco every single day for hours a day.

"I'd train with him in the morning and then go to my Hooters shifts. Then my tryout finally came, and I was very prepared, not in wrestling, of course, because I had no wrestling training. Still, as far as strength and conditioning, I absolutely killed those cardio drills, and I got signed, and it was just like the craziest blessing in my entire life."

Liv Morgan competes weekly on WWE's Monday Night Raw brand and is involved in a storyline with Rhea Ripley, whom she injured in real life. Now, WWE has turned it into a severe rivalry, hinting there is something secret between Dominik Mysterio.

Dom Dom will have to address Mami about what's going on between him and Liv Morgan once she comes back; according to reports, Rhea Ripley will return near Summer Slam 2024 and then can continue her rivalry with Liv Morgan.

