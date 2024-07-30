Liv Morgan Should Defeat Rhea Ripley in the Women’s World Championship at SummerSlam for THIS Major Reason

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan will face each other at SummerSlam on August 3. It will be ‘Mami’ Ripley’s chance for redemption against Morgan to reclaim the WWE Women’s World Championship, a title Ripley never lost in the first place.

With her on-screen boyfriend Dominik Mysterio by her side, Rhea Ripley looks set to clinch back her WWE title. However, WWE veteran Jonathan Coachman feels that instead of Ripley winning the bout, Morgan should retain the title at the pay-per-view.

Why does Jonathan Coachman want Liv Morgan to retain her place?

While speaking on The Last Word, Coachman explained his view on the title fight, saying that Morgan needs the title more than Rhea Ripley. He contended that Ripley is a rare, gifted character who can excel in WWE even without the title, but that’s not the case with Morgan.

"To me, there are certain people, Tommy, that don't need a title. There are certain people that are just great characters and they can hold their own without giving them the championship. I think Rhea Ripley is one of those. So, she doesn't have the title, I don't think less of her. But for Liv to have the title, I think more of her. So, I agree with you, I would love to leave the title on her," Sportskeeda quoted Coachman.

Will Rhea Ripley win the title at SummerSlam?

Advertisement

It may appear that Ripley would win the WWE Women’s Championship at SummerSlam, but that might not be the case. It’s rather a 50:50 game where either of the superstars could win the belt.

While Ripley has been a prominent face of WWE’s women’s division, Liv Morgan has also risen through the ranks in the company. When she won the WWE Women's title for the first time in 2022, she was criticized for not being able to attract fans.

But that isn’t the case today. In her second reign, Morgan has revamped her character as a heel. Her popularity soared ever since her romantic storyline with Dominik Mysterio started. So, maybe WWE could think of letting Morgan retain the title at least until Survivor Series, or who knows, she could hold on until WrestleMania next year. All eyes are on August 3, 2024.

Also Read: Rhea Ripley Blames Liv Morgan for Ignoring Warnings After Public Humiliation on WWE Raw: ‘Stay Out of My Business’