Liv Morgan Wants Rapper Lil Uzi Vert To Be Her WWE Tag Team Partner; Here’s What She Said

WWE superstar Liv Morgan who was recently in news over the circulation of her arrest footage from last year, has made it to headlines once again. This time for speaking about a rapper who is a regular visitor to WWE shows, Lil Uzi Vert. The former WWE Women’s Champion has said that she wants to align with Lil Uzi as her WWE Tag team partner.
Morgan made these astounding wish during an interview with Funny Marco for Open Thoughts. She even revealed that she had his number on her phone.
And in case you aren’t aware of it, Lil Uzi Vert isn’t new to the wrestling zone. In 2023, he was seen sampling Shinsuke Nakamura’s ‘Rising Sun’ theme in his track ‘Nakamura’. Months before this, Lil Uzi appeared at WrestleMania 39, performing for The Uso’s, as they headed for their match against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.
What did Morgan say?
While speaking at the interview, Morgan discussed Lil Uzi entering the ring as a wrestler. Comparing him to a WWE stalwart like Rey Mysterio, Morgan said that she would love to align with him as a Tag Team partner.
“Maybe Lil Uzi. He’s cool. He’s cool.He definitely could, I feel like he’d be so fast like very luchador, Rey Mysterio type, just out quick everyone. I’d love to be a tag team, Uzi, let’s tag team,” Morgan said. While there has been no response from Lil Uzi, Morgan’s comments do hint towards potential collaboration between the two in WWE.
Liv Morgan and Bo Dallas' alleged affair
Morgan recently made another sensational claim that she is now ‘single’ and isn’t dating anybody. During her appearance on the Open Thoughts podcast, Morgan said that she was single. This is strange because she was reported to be having an affair with fellow WWE superstar Bo Dallas, brother of Late WWE superstar Bray Wyatt.
Morgan was also seen calling Bo Dallas in her footage requesting him to secure her release when the police arrested her for possessing marijuana. Their relationship was even confirmed by Ric Flair on his podcast. Anyway, maybe Morgan wants to keep her personal life private and confidential.
Liv Morgan's WWE run
On the professional front, Morgan has been on a rage in WWE. She recently injured 'Mami' Rhea Ripley while attacking her at the WWE backstage. This resulted in Ripley dropping her title, and seeking some time to recuperate from her injury.
The title was later won by Becky Lynch during the Battle Royal on Monday Night RAW. Morgan will now challenge Lynch for this Championship at the King and Queen of The Ring tournament in Jeddah, Riyadh on May 25, 2024.