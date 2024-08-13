Liv Morgan Went Off Script and Mentioned Rhea Ripley’s Real Life Connection on RAW Says Former WWE Writer

The saga between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley is currently one of the best in WWE. It took a shocking twist at SummerSlam 2024 after Dominik Mysterio betrayed his Mami for Liv Morgan and helped her defeat Rhea Ripley and retain her championship.

On the same night at SummerSlam 2024, Rhea Ripley was not the only one who was betrayed by a member of her Judgement Day family; Damian Priest was also backstabbed by a member of The Judgement Day, Finn Balor, during his championship defense against King of the Ring 2024, The Ring General, Gunther.

Now Judgement Day has been divided into two halves the OG members Damain Priest and Rhea Ripley on one side and the New members Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, JD McDhonga and Carlito.

On the August 12th, 2024, edition of Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley kicked off the show, addressed fans and warned Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio, Mami even passed a hilarious joke on Dominik Mysterio, which left fans giggling.

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan were in the crowd to counter Rhea Ripley. During a promo battle, former WWE writer Vince Russo felt Liv Morgan had gone off script after she mentioned the real-life connection of Rhea Ripley.

While talking on SportsKeeda WreslteBinge, Vice Russo expressed Liv Morgan has gone off script on Monday Night Raw, “Again, bro, they're not following scripts. They're ad-libbing out there, and they're going on forever. That opening promo with Rhea Ripley, Liv, and Dom in the crowd just went on forever. And then Liv comments, 'Your real man lives a million miles away.' What are we doing here? Why are you telling the people that she's got a real boyfriend who lives a million miles away?" HT via SportsKeeda

WWE finally announced the mixed tag team match between the team of Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan vs Rhea Ripley and Damain Priest at WWE Bash in Berlin 2024; the event is set to take place on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at the Uber Arena in Berlin.

Before SummerSlam 2024, Rhea Ripley had fun chatter with Tvinsider, where the interviewer asked Rhea Ripley if she faced the problem with her real-life husband while she is linked with Dominik Mysterio and is in intimate love triangle rivalry.

Rhea Ripley broke her character and expressed that she is blessed as she is married to Buddy (Murphy), a professional wrestling superstar who formerly worked in WWE and now competes in AEW. He understands what this industry needs to stay on top.

Former WWE Women's World Heavyweight Champion said, “He (Buddy Murphy) was in the same sort of thing with Aaliyah Mysterio. I feel like us keeping communication of what is going on is the level of respect that is needed between an actual relationship and an onscreen relationship. He ( Buddy Murphy ) knows I love him, and I feel safe with him. And he feels safe with me, nothing will change that.”

The saga between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan is definitely going to be a multiple-match feud. What are your real thoughts on the Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan storyline? Comment down.

