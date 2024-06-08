Liv Morgan’s Birthday: Looking Back at Top 3 Moments In Her WWE Career

Liv Morgan is inarguably the hottest female wrestler in WWE right now. She's been running hot ever since she outsmarted Becky Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring PLE to win the Women’s World Championship. While Lynch has left the company for some time, Rhea Ripley is out and injured, and all eyes are narrowed down to Morgan.

While her first stint as WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion might not have been good, Morgan is having a rollercoaster ride in her second. Reports had also emerged that WWE had pinned the blame on her for failing to capitalize on the opportunity while holding the WWE SmackDown women’s title. It seems that Morgan is out to correct those wrongs, and she is on fire.

Having started with WWE in 2014, Morgan made her main roster debut in 2018, after staying in NXT for three years. However, the tables only turned for Morgan in the last two years, when she made strides as a singles superstar.

So, as she turns 30 today, here are the top 3 moments from her WWE career:



3. Breakout Star of The Year (2022)

This was the start of the arrival of Liv Morgan to the bigger picture. Having stayed on the sidelines for nearly four years, since her roster debut, 2022 was the breakout year for her. Morgan won the Money In The Bank ladder match in 2022 at the pay-per-view and on the same night cashed it against Ronda Rousey, who had just retained it against Natalya.

While Morgan couldn't get much out of winning the SmackDown title, she did manage to impress the naysayers that she was out there for big things.



2. Winning The SmackDown Championship

Laying her hands on the WWE SmackDown Women’s title was Morgan's biggest achievement until 2022. She had won the Tag Team title with Raquel Rodriguez, but her identity as a single superstar hadn’t been established.

Morgan cut the ice at Money In The Bank 2022, and then subsequently cashed it against Ronda Rousey. She successfully defended the title against Rousey at SummerSlam, and then against Shayna Baszler at Clash at the Castle. She eventually lost the belt to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules, bringing her first championship reign to an end after 98 days.



1. Winning the Women’s World Championship

Winning the Women’s World Championship is so far the biggest moment in Liv Morgan’s career, Up till WrestleMania 40, Morgan was nowhere in the picture. Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch, were the hot contestants for the title.

But Morgan was brought right into the center of the story, when she attacked Rhea Ripley after WrestleMania 40 on Monday Night RAW. She challenged Becky Lynch, who had won the vacated title after Ripley went for injury recuperation.

And at WWE King and Queen of The Ring, much against expectation, Morgan won the title. She was seen crying while hugging WWE COO Triple H after the match, as it was indeed a big moment for her. And on the second night too, she pipped Becky Lynch in a cage match, showing the final doors to winning the match.

Her current heel face with her taking on Dominik Mysterio is highly popular in the company. And when Rhea Ripley returns, the storyline might get further interesting. For now, the WWE fans are busy relishing Morgan’s advances for Mysterio. Let’s see what the Dom does.