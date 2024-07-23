Liv Morgan's Ex-Girlfriend Lana Reacts to Dominik Mysterio Choosing Rhea Ripley Over the ‘Queen of Extreme’

The saga between WWE women's world heavyweight champion Liv Morgan and former WWE women’s world heavyweight champion Rhea Ripley is currently one the best storylines the company has crafted in recent memories in the women’s division, where the storyline isn’t just built around the winning the prize, the storyline has some personal connection which is eventually connecting fans.

On the 22nd edition of Monday Night Raw, Rhea Ripley was furious with Liv Morgan again and again surrounding Dominik Mysterio backstage, and Mami finally decided to settle the matter once in front of fans. Mami decided to drag Dominik Mysterio to the WWE ring and called out Liv Morgan to resolve this love triangle issue.

Liv Morgan appeared in the crowd standing at the exit gate of the arena, where she expressed she was not out in front of fans for Rhea Ripley. Still, she is out there for Dominik Mysterio because she has developed real feelings for Dominik Mysterio with time. Men like Dominik Mysterio deserve a woman like herself; Liv Morgan tried to seduce Dominik Mysterio yet again.

Unfortunately for Liv Morgan, her seduction finisher failed when Dominik Mysterio was sharing the ring with Rhea Ripley, and for the first time, even Dominik Mysterio flipped on Liv Morgan and rejected her proposal by saying, “I hate you”

Dominik Mysterio lost his cool and totally went after Liv Morgan, breaking her down to the point that she started crying terribly.

Dominik Mysterio said, “I hate you, Liv (Morgan). Are you stupid? Are you deaf? I don't like you. You've ruined my life over and over again. I can't stand you. You've ruined everything for me."

Lana shares her reaction to Dominik Mysterio rejecting Liv Morgan

This is not the first time someone has broken Liv Morgan’s and rejected her proposal of Liv Morgan. In 2019, Liv Morgan was involved in a storyline when Lana ditched her husband for Bobby Lashley at their wedding segment. Liv Morgan made a shocking revelation that Lana is actually dating her, not Bobby Lashley.

Lana has now commented on a post in which Dominik Mysterio rejects Liv Morgan on the July 22nd, 2024, segment of Monday Night Raw; CJ Perry commented, “ Oh my gosh, Dominik!!! Give me a break; it's impossible to hate Liv Morgan's pretty face.”

Liv Morgan talks about working under Triple H’s Umbrella

After TKO took over WWE, Vince McMahon finally retired from the business after getting tangled in a massive lawsuit controversy. Triple H is in charge of crafting storylines and programs for WWE, and so far, WWE fanatics have enjoyed the company under Triple H's control.

Behind the scenes, they feel like when WWE superstars share their opinions and appreciate Triple H for crafting perfect programs.

WWE Women's World heavyweight champion Liv Morgan joined the conversation. She recently appeared on The Big Show with Rusic and Rose, where she talked about working under Triple H's umbrella.

Liv Morgan stated, “Working with Triple H has been amazing. I grew up a huge fan, but I never thought someone I idolised would one day be my boss and I’d be under his guidance and teaching. He’s so helpful with any questions that I have or anything I’m thinking about. He’s always open to listen and to help me out. I couldn’t be more grateful for that.”

