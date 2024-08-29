Livvy Dunne Throws Shade at Paul Skenes' Pirates Teammates for Throwing Away Historic Lead with 5-Word Response

Livvy Dunne was clearly not pleased with her boyfriend's teammates after they squandered his strong start on Wednesday. She posted a GIF on her X page right after the Pirates' loss, which had a definite hint of shade.

Paul Skenes, who’s been dating the LSU star gymnast for the past year. pitched five solid innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing just two earned runs while striking out six batters. When he left the mound, Pittsburgh had a comfortable 10-3 lead.

However, things went downhill for the Pirates' bullpen after the 22-year-old left the game. Four out of the five relief pitchers that manager Derek Shelton brought in allowed at least one earned run. By the end of nine innings, the Cubs had turned the tide, clinching a 14-10 victory.

Paul Skenes did his job on Wednesday, giving up five hits and three runs (two earned) over five innings, with six strikeouts and just one walk. He should have walked away with a win.

But Kyle Nicolas and Aroldis Chapman combined to give up five runs after Skenes exited, leaving the Pirates with a narrow 10-8 lead going into the ninth. Then David Bednar poured fuel on the fire.

Bednar, in just 2/3 of an inning and 28 pitches, surrendered five runs on three hits and two walks. It marked his sixth blown save of the season, pushing his ERA to 6.32. Jalen Beeks came in to replace him and didn’t fare much better, allowing three more hits and another run before finally closing out the ninth.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Watch: Olivia Dunne Left Spellbound By Beau Paul Skenes’ Stellar Performance At MLB All-Star Game

This wasn’t the first time the Pirates' bullpen faltered in a game that Skenes started against the Cubs this season; it’s the third.

Given the circumstances, it's easy to see why Dunne was so upset after such a preventable loss. Livvy was clearly following the game closely—and she wasn’t too happy that her boyfriend missed out on a win. If you check her social media, she shared a clip of Skenes mouthing the words, "You gotta be kidding me."

Dunne didn’t add any further commentary, but the post pretty much said it all.

Naturally, she wasn’t the only one annoyed by the loss. Plenty of Skenes' fans jumped into her comments to say she might have done a better job in relief than some of the Pirates' pitchers.

Advertisement

Skenes will have another chance on the mound in a few days to seek redemption. Meanwhile, Livvy seems to be showing that she’s a WAG who’s not shy about speaking her mind.