Antonio Brown is always in the limelight for his online rants and antics.

Some of Antonio Brown's controversial moves include taking shots at ex-teammate Tom Brady and his ex-wife to throwing around steroid accusations against NFL players. Recently, Brown also questioned NFL HOFer Shannon Sharpe's sexuality.

Now, the former NFL wide receiver seems to have targeted Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s romance. On March 8, AB caused a major stir online by posting an AI-generated photo of himself and Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift in a kissing act.

Once the picture became viral, NFL fans right away jumped into the comments section to strictly warn Brown about the impending wrath of the Swifties, the dedicated fan base of the Love Story singer.

Netizens warn Antonio Brown of backlash from Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce fans

"Swifties don’t play. You still have time to delete this, " wrote one X user.

"You’re definitely getting sued," wrote another fan.

"It’s over for you buddy. Good luck," read a third comment.

One user wrote, "I'm surprised they didn't strip his internet access away."

Another fan commented, "Bro how did the power structure not cancel you yet?????"

One excited fan wanted a faceoff and wrote, "Forget about Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson, I wanna see AB vs Travis Kelce."

"Kelce is gonna kill him," read another comment.

"Bro lock your doors rn," cautioned one X user.

Antonio Brown’s reaction to LeBron James’ viral video with Jeanie Buss

LeBron James' flattering Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis at the Lakers versus Bucks game on Friday has gone viral. In the viral clip, James appears to delight both women in power.

Apparently, Linda Rambis playfully touched LeBron's biceps while laughing and Jeanie Buss leaned in, resting her head on his shoulder. Interestingly, LeBron James didn't appear bothered by the friendly gestures. The clip has started a trollfest among NBA fans.

And, Antonio Brown didn't mind joining the party with a distasteful meme.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the ex-NFL wide receiver posted a photoshopped picture of Lebron James on the bed along with Linda and Jeanie in an unclothed state.

By posting such shady pictures, AB risked his X account getting suspended.

Currently, the AI-generated picture of Taylor Swift kissing AB has restricted visibility because the post violates the platform’s rules against abuse.

Previously, in January 2023, Antonio Brown’s Snapchat account was suspended after he posted an explicit photo of the mother of his children, Chelsie Kyriss.

What happened to Antonio Brown’s NFL career?

Antonio Brown was drafted in the 6th round of the 2010 NFL Draft with the 195th overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He played in the league with the following teams:

Pittsburgh Steelers (2010–2018)

Oakland Raiders (2019) [Offseason and/or practice squad member only]

New England Patriots (2019)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020–2021)

He last played in the NFL in January 2022. This was before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to release him. AB's release possibly happened after the ex-wide receiver ripped his team's jersey and ran off the field during a game against the New York Jets. During his NFL career, Antonio has won one championship ring after clinching the Super Bowl LV in 2021.