The King and Queen of the Ring pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia is set to host an unforeseen clash between the United States Champion Logan Paul and WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, announced on the edition of SmackDown last week. With no prior hint or build-up, it seemed like the match was hastily declared for the marque event in the Middle East, where the biggest names of WWE compete.

According to Jonathan and Justin, the hosts of the Busted Open podcast, a big name like Brock Lesnar was probably the original opponent for Cody Rhodes at the King and Queen of the Ring tournament, considering the shows in the desert country usually consist of some iconic names.

As per them, in the past, fans could have seen a match between Cody Rhodes and Bill Goldberg or Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar, or even Triple H as the opponent if he didn't have health issues. The company would even attempt to bring back Hall of Famers or part-timers as special attractions for Saudi Arabia.

Today, most of those old-school legends are not capable of performing at the highest level, meaning the social media star Logan Paul's participation in the match somehow closes that gap. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Brock Lesnar is still signed to WWE

Taking into account that Brock Lesnar is still under the WWE contract, he could have been lined up as Cody's rival. Unfortunately, Lesnar's name was entangled in Vince McMahon's controversy, and he has been away from in-ring actions since SummerSlam 2023.

Advertisement

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar had a feud in 2023

The American Nightmare and The Beast Incarnate aren't unfamiliar to each other in between the ropes, having clashed in a trilogy last year, making it Lesnar's final feud before the extended hiatus.

Their first clash unfolded at Backlash 2023. Despite the setback, after being assaulted by the ten-time World Champion during the build-up, the American Nightmare prevailed over The Beast, winning the first bout. Lesnar clinched the rematch victory with a submission at Night of Champions.

SummerSlam 2023 saw the culmination of the feud after Rhodes secured his second victory over Lesnar.

ALSO READ: Dillon Danis Asks George Janko To Sue Logan Paul Following Sexual Misconduct Claims