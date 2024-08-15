Logan Paul Along with Elon Musk and JK Rowling Named in Cyberbullying Lawsuit Filed by Olympics Champ Imane Khelif

WWE star Logan Paul could find himself in quite a predicament. However, if that occurs, it will be due to his own actions. Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has lodged a complaint against Logan Paul, as well as Elon Musk and JK Rowling, alleging “aggravated cyber harassment.”

Paul upset Khelif by posting an inaccurate tweet about her, which he eventually removed. The tweet concerned Khelif's gender and was made shortly after she triumphed over Italy's Angela Carini at the French Olympics, where Carini withdrew from the match just 46 seconds in.

Khelif won the boxing match, but that was the beginning of a long hateful campaign that she had to bear. WWE superstar Logan Paul was among the noted personalities who took direct shots at Khelif over her gender, alleging that she is trans because of her masculine features.

He wrote, “This is the purest form of evil unfolding right before your eyes. A biological man was allowed to beat up a woman on a global stage, crushing her life’s dream while fighting for her deceased father. This delusion must end.”

Paul later deleted the tweet accepting his error of judgment , but the damage had already been done. Khelif’s counsel, Nabil Boudi, a Paris-based attorney, confirmed that Paul might have acknowledged his mistake and deleted the tweet later, but that does not affect the ongoing investigation. “The lawsuit is filed and the facts remain,” Boudi stated.

Logan Paul had accused Khelif of being a man competing against a woman. But when he realized that he might have committed a mistake, he tried to undo the wrong by releasing another statement.

He wrote, “OOPSIES ?? I might be guilty of spreading misinformation along with the entirety of this app. Although she’s been previously disqualified for failing a ‘gender test’ and has XY chromosomes, some sources say Imane Khelif was born a biological woman. I stand by my sentiment that biological men should not compete against biological women in any sport, and if you disagree, you’re a sick f**k.”

Paul’s comment had more of a 'sorry but no sorry’ feeling, and it did him no good either. Khelif went on to file a complaint against Paul and several others who wrote against her.

As for her past, there have been a few controversial instances. Khelif had previously been disqualified from the 2023, IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships for failing a gender test as she possesses XY chromosomes. However, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had cleared her to compete in the women’s category.

