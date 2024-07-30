Logan Paul and Jake Paul Face Heat From Fans After Bidding USD 12 Million for Donald Trump’s Hat

Trigger Warning: The following article contains refereneces to gun violence

Logan Paul and Jake Paul are facing significant heat for their insensitive comments on Donald Trump’s assassination. The former President of the United States was addressing a huge crowd in Butler recently. A few minutes into the event, the crowd was shocked to hear gunfire. A sniper perched on top of a building nearby took a shot at Donald Trump that fortunately, missed the ex-POTUS.

The bullet grazed Trump's ear, leaving him injured. Well-wishes poured in from around the globe for a quick recovery. At the same time, social media influencers Logan and Jake Paul had a contrasting opinion that sparked controversy online.

Jake and Logan Paul want to buy Donald Trump’s hat

There are instances when people want to buy exclusive or rare collectibles to enhance the aesthetics of their collection. However, on the Impaulsive podcast, the Paul brothers took things too far. They wanted to buy the hat Donald Trump was wearing on July 13, 2024. And the offers the brothers made were insane.

Initially, it was Logan Paul who made the call. The 29-year-old WWE superstar said, “Tell Trump, $2 million for the hat he was wearing for the attempted assassination and my full endorsement. Not that he needs it, but that's my offer.”

However, Jake Paul soon chimed in and made an offer of $3 million, before upping the stakes to $ 4 million. Jake then put down his final bid for the hat which was an insane $12 million! Jake Paul said, “I would legitimately pay, with the current money I have now; my max out would be like, I would pay $12 million.”

Such a conversation involving a sensitive issue did not sit well with the netizens. They immediately took to the comments section and lashed out at both Logan and Jake Paul.

Fans label the Paul brothers as ‘tasteless’

While it is not certain whether the Paul brothers were joking or were serious about buying Donald Trump’s hat, the netizens seem to be enraged already. One user stated that placing bids on such sensitive items seems ‘tasteless’.

This user wrote, “for a historical artifact, 12 mil is low.”

Another user commented about the recent CryptoZoo backers controversy. The post read, “Dude would buy a hat for 12 mill but has a hard time paying back the Crypto Zoo backers he rug pulled??? Make it make sense???”

This user thought that a historical artifact should not be bought by Logan Paul. The post read, “A historical artifact that should be in a museum, not in the hands of logan paul.”

Thus, with the netizens getting angry, it will now be on the Paul brothers to figure out how they will handle the heat.