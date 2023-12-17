Logan Paul and Jake Paul react to fighting Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate; The Problem Child says 'PFL set this up’

The Paul brothers and the Tate brothers stand out as two of the most popular brother duos in the world. Recently, Andrew Tate appeared on The Gorge Janko Show, hosted by Logan Paul's former co-host and friend, where they delved into various topics.

Janko asked Andrew Tate about the prospect of fighting the Paul brothers alongside his brother, Tristan Tate. Cobra Tate responded, "You know what, I'm trying so hard not to start internet beef; I'm really trying to live peacefully. But, of course, I have absolute faith in myself and my brother."

He added, "I know we've been through it, and I know the kind of men we are." Tate claimed that he and his brother could defeat the Paul brothers.

Jake Paul was slated for his third fight this year and faced boxer Andre August. The Problem Child secured a victory in the first round with a powerful uppercut.

The Paul brothers' have now reacted to the possibility of a 2 vs. 2 cage fight against Andrew Tate and Tristan.

Logan Paul and Jake Paul react on fighting Tate Brothers

Jake and Logan Paul's reactions to the prospect of fighting the Tate brothers in a 2 vs. 2 cage match were aired on the latest episode of the BS with Jake Paul podcast.

Logan Paul candidly stated, "That's a delusion, I'm sorry. Look, Andrew is a fighter, a legitimate badass with a strong mentality. I'm sorry, Tristan Tate is a weak link. He has a bad shoulder and is shaped like a gingerbread man."

Continuing his thoughts, Logan added, "I don't want any beef, but that's delusion."

Jake Paul threw in his perspective, saying, "PFL, set this up, 10 million to everybody."

The WWE United States Champion responded to the challenge, affirming, "But you know for a fact, me and Jake will travel to Romania; we will make this happen. We'll do it wherever you want, whatever conditions you want."

In a surprising turn of events, Logan Paul recently announced his retirement from boxing this year after defeating Dillon Danis on the Prime Card.

Logan expressed his intention to shift focus to his WWE career and is currently holding the title of WWE United States Champion.

Meanwhile, during the post-fight press conference, it was revealed that Jake Paul is gearing up for his Mixed Martial Arts debut, scheduled for either later in 2024 or at the start of 2025.

