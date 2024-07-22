Logan Paul and KSI in Deep Waters After US Olympic Committee Files Lawsuit Against PRIME

Logan Paul and KSI are being sued! The Olympics are the biggest sporting spectacle that affects not only the fans and athletes but several other variables as well. A major part of the games is the exceptional financial turnover. Several major companies often design their products around the Olympics theme, hoping to attract more customers. Likewise, PRIME Hydration too tried to get on the Olympics ship and churn out some profits. Co-owned by KSI and Logan Paul, PRIME Hydration is one of the most popular drinks worldwide.

Unfortunately, their latest attempt to capture the fans’ intrigue with Olympic-themed drinks has backfired. ‘Kevin Durant Olympic Prime Drink’ and ‘TeamUSA Kevin Durant Drink’ are the two drinks that got Paul and KSI in trouble. So much so that the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee is currently suing them.

Logan Paul and KSI in federal lawsuit debacle

PRIME Hydration has spread its wings to become a global brand very quickly. The company has had significant collaborations with personalities like IShowSpeed and MrBeast. PRIME also made its way into WWE, UFC, and FC Barcelona. However, their recent collab with Kevin Durant doesn’t appear to be going smoothly.

Accused of trademark infringement, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee alleged the usage of, “Olympic-related terminology and trademarks on product packaging, Internet advertising, and in promotions featuring a Prime Hydration flavor and athlete Kevin Durant.” In the lawsuit filed in Colorado, the committee also mentioned numerous failed attempts to reach a mutual conclusion over the dispute.

Meanwhile, as their Kevin Durant stint is threatening to fall flat, Logan Paul recently discussed the possibilities of his potential boxing career.

Logan Paul is well off in WWE

Logan Paul enjoyed thoroughly from the front row seat his brother’s demolition of Mike Perry. Soon after the bout, Logan sat down in an exclusive interview with Fred Talks Fighting. On being asked about his desire to box, Paul answered in the negative.

Logan Paul is currently signed with the WWE and is the defending US Champion. Reflecting on his stint, Paul stated that he felt much more comfortable in WWE than he would do inside a boxing ring. Thus, with everything going smoothly for the Paul brothers, it remains to be seen how quickly they can solve their PRIME debacle and move on.