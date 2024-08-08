Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime Hydration USD 68 Million Lawsuit Situation Explained

Logan Paul and KSI, the YouTube duo that needs no introduction, are in hot water. Their popular energy drink, Prime Hydration, is facing a massive $68 million lawsuit. Can you believe it? The suit, filed by their bottling company, Refresco, claims a serious breach of contract.

It seems Prime didn't keep its end of the bargain when it comes to ordering bottles. Refresco is furious, saying they invested millions in a special production line for Prime, only to be left high and dry.

Logan Paul and KSI, the dynamic duo behind Prime Hydration, are facing a serious legal battle. Refresco, a major beverage bottling company, has filed a $68 million lawsuit against their parent company, Congo Brands. This lawsuit, filed on August 2 in the Delaware Court of Chancery, claims Prime Hydration breached a 2023 contract.

So, what exactly happened? According to Refresco, the contract, known as the “Truesdale Agreement,” required Prime to purchase a minimum of 18.5 million cases annually, totaling 55.5 million cases over three years. Refresco made significant investments to set up a dedicated production line exclusively for Prime’s products. They incurred “large upfront expenditures” and committed a “considerable investment of time,” including production line downtime.

However, Refresco alleges Prime Hydration didn’t fulfill its end of the bargain. They claim Prime failed to meet the required order volume during the first year of the contract. This failure triggered a penalty payment, which, according to Refresco, could have been repaid at the end of three years if Prime met the total order commitment.

Refresco states that by March, Prime representatives didn’t show up for a mandatory test run of the new machinery. By April, Prime had not placed any beverage orders and informed Refresco that the contract was terminated. By that time, not a single unit of Prime was bottled from the new production line.

Refresco's lawsuit demands $67.7 million for the expenses and changes they made to meet Prime’s future orders. They argue that Prime’s actions financially injured them by denying the profits they would have earned under the Truesdale Agreement.

Logan Paul and KSI have not yet publicly commented on this lawsuit. However, Logan has previously addressed other legal issues, emphasizing that anyone can file a lawsuit at any time. He firmly believes the claims against Prime Hydration are unfounded. This latest lawsuit adds to the growing list of legal challenges Prime Hydration is facing, including allegations of mislabeling caffeine content and containing high levels of PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals.”

As this lawsuit unfolds, all eyes are on Logan Paul and KSI to see how they will handle this significant legal hurdle.