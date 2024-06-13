Logan Paul Announces Donald Trump Interview on His IMPAULSIVE Podcast; Wants Joe Biden Next

WWE United States Champion Logan Paul is not only making waves inside the squared circle but outside the ring as well. The 29-year-old YouTuber-turned-wrestler got the big man, former U.S. President Donald Trump, for his podcast show, IMPAULSIVE.

The episode hasn't been released yet and is expected to come out on June 13, 2024, a day before Trump’s birthday. On social media, a clip of Paul with Donald Trump has gone viral, where the two men can be seen looking at each other with anger before they hug each other.

Donald Trump takes shot at Joe Biden on Logan Paul show

The episode with Trump is sure to be interesting because the 77-year-old former U.S. President is eyeing his second term in the 2025 U.S. elections by attempting to dethrone Joe Biden. He will certainly be taking swipes at his bête noire, Biden, whom he has severely criticized as President.

When Paul mentioned that he hopes to get Joe Biden as his next guest on the show, Trump once again took a swipe at Biden. He said, "Yeah, I think he should come. You know how much chance you have of getting him on this show? Less than 1%. I’ll actually watch that one," Trump added, laughing at his own comment.

However, Trump also stands guilty on all 34 charges of falsifying business records in a historic trial at Manhattan Criminal Court. The verdict on all these charges is awaited in July, with each of his convictions carrying a prison sentence of up to four years.

Donald Trump’s association with wrestling

The former U.S. President seems very fond of pro-wrestling. The Trump Plaza served as the host of WrestleMania 4 and 5. Moreover, Donald Trump was himself part of the ‘Battle of the Billionaire’ storyline in WWE WrestleMania 23, where his representative Bobby Lashley beat Vince McMahon’s man, Umaga.

Trump also briefly bought Monday Night RAW in 2009, but then sold it back to McMahon for an inflated price a week later. He was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013, along with notable names like Booker T, Mick Foley, Bruno Sammartino, and Trish Stratus.

And not just WWE, Trump is a huge fan of UFC also, and he was recently spotted walking alongside UFC President Dana White at UFC 302 where he received a huge ovation from the fans at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

