Logan Paul Believes He Can Still Beat Cody Rhodes To Become Future WWE Champion; Deets

Logan Paul made his WWE debut at WrestleMania 37. In just a few years, Paul proved everyone wrong and finally made space for himself in professional wrestling with his exceptional performance.

Last year at Crown Jewel 2023 pay-per-view, Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio for the WWE United States Championship and captured the championship by defeating Mysterio after punching him with brass knuckles.



This year, at the WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 premium live event, WWE United States Champion Logan Paul and WWE Undisputed Champion The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes locked horns. According to the stipulation, if Logan defeated Cody Rhodes, he would have grabbed the WWE Undisputed championship, but if Cody Rhodes won, he would just retain his championship.



Logan Paul tried his level best to defeat The American Nightmare, but he ultimately fell short of ending the reign of Rhodes. After coming so close to becoming WWE Undisputed champion for the second time in his career, Paul lost his chance.

On the most recent episode of the Impulsive Podcast, Logan Paul reflected on his WWE run. He marked 250 days as the WWE United States champion in the company, with only two championship defenses.

Logan Paul feels he could become WWE champion as he stated, “It's a fantastic job. I’m going to do it, bro. I think I could become [WWE] champ if I just put my mind to it and commit.” To accomplish his dream, Logan will have to go through Cody Rhodes, who has already beaten him once.

What’s next for Logan Paul?

The last time Logan Paul was in the ring was against Cody Rhodes, at the WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 pay-per-view in the main event.

And now, finally, WWE is all set to host a major match between WWE United States Champion Logan Paul and LA Knight Shaun Edward Ricker at the upcoming premium live Summer Slam 2024. This year, WWE will host the 37th edition of Summer Slam. The feud between LA Knight and Logan Paul has been going on for a long time.

Summer Slam 2024 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Summer Slam is considered the second biggest premium live event that the company hosts every year.

This year's Summer Slam is expected to be one of the best Slams in recent memories, with the possibility of big matches getting official on the card, from the showdown between Logan Paul and LA Knight to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between Damian Priest and King of the Ring, Gunther, and the WWE Undisputed championship match between champion Cody Rhodes and the self-proclaimed tribal chief Solo Sikoa.

Summer Slam 2024 match card prediction

Cody Rhodes (c) vs Solo Sikoa ( WWE Undisputed Champion singles match) Drew McIntyre vs CM Punk vs Seth Rollins (Triple Threat Match) Damian Priest (c) vs Gunther (King of the Ring) (WWE World Heavyweight Championship singles match ) Bayley (c) vs Nia Jax (Queen of the Ring) ( WWE Women's championship singles match) Logan Paul (c) vs LA Knight ( WWE United States Champion singles match) Cody Rhodes (c) vs Solo Sikoa ( WWE Undisputed championship singles match) Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan (c) (WWE Women's World Heavyweight champion)

