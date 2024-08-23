Logan Paul Breaks Silence on Viral YouTube Video of Him Allegedly Pushing His Dog Off Boat

A video is circulating on social media of social media star turned WWE superstar Logan Paul, where fans allege that Paul pushed his dog into deep waters and later saved him just to create content for his social media video.

As the post went viral across social media platforms, Logan Paul broke his silence and clarified that the video was not filmed recently. The footage is from his four-year-old vlog, and he did not push his dog. Instead, he was patting his dog and calming him down to prevent him from jumping.

Logan Paul also shared a comment he made four years ago below the video, where he stated, “We would NEVER, EVER, EVER push Broley off the boat. He jumped, and a hand was behind him, petting him, and when he jumped, we attempted to grab him, but FOR A FACT, we did not push him. Watch his body language, and you can very evidently see a self-induced, independent jump from the little mutt. Thanks for coming to my TED Talk.”

Former United States Champion Logan Paul posted an HD slow-motion video claiming he never pushed his dog. In the video, he is seen patting his dog to calm him down, and he strongly criticized fans for sharing false rumors.

According to some social media posts, before moving to Puerto Rico in 2020 alongside his brother Jake Paul, the Leader of the Logang gave his pet dog Broley to his cameraman, Mike.

Getting tangled in controversy is nothing new for former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul. Throughout his social media journey, Paul has repeatedly found himself in significant trouble and has been "canceled" online multiple times.

One of the most notorious incidents occurred on December 31, 2017, when Logan Paul uploaded a video as part of his Japanese travel series. In the video, he visited a famous Japanese suicide spot and filmed the body of a suicide victim. The video quickly amassed over 6 million views.

As the video went viral across social media platforms, Logan Paul faced massive backlash for being insensitive and crossing ethical boundaries just to create content. Prominent figures around the world criticized Paul’s actions and called on YouTube to terminate his channel.

As a consequence of the controversial video, YouTube took appropriate action against Logan Paul, removing him from the revenue-sharing program and canceling all future collaboration programs associated with him.

Logan Paul acknowledged his mistake, posted videos on his social media platforms, and apologized to all the fans out there for his actions. He was also banned from visiting Japan , and reportedly that was the reason behind him not being part of the WWE Japan tour.

Recently, Maverick Logan Paul lost his WWE United States Championship at SummerSlam 2024 to LA Knight after an intense match that featured yet another viral moment from Paul's professional wrestling career. Despite his impressive performance, Paul ultimately dropped the championship.

As of now, there are no plans or announcements regarding what’s next for Logan Paul, neither from him nor WWE. It seems likely that Paul will take some time off, especially as he is set to become a father in a month.

SummerSlam 2024 can be ranked as one of the best SummerSlam premium live events (PLE) ever. The event's massive success can be attributed to its perfect storylines, stacked card, and well-justified match endings from start to finish. Every match delivered in both wrestling quality and narrative.

