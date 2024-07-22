Logan Paul Channels Inner Donald Trump With Hilarious Reaction to Jake Paul’s Stunning TKO of Mike Perry

The Paul brothers are making headlines again. Jake Paul scored a stunning TKO against BKFC star Mike Perry, but it was Logan Paul's reaction that stole the show. Logan, channeling his inner Donald Trump, celebrated with a hilarious dance move and a triumphant fist pump, reminiscent of Trump’s GOP convention gesture.

Logan shared the excitement on Instagram Stories, dubbing it a "Common Jake Paul W." He also took the opportunity to respond to Conor McGregor's fiery comments, adding to the buzz around the victory.

Logan goes bananas: The Trump dance takes center stage

As the referee called the fight in the sixth round, declaring Jake Paul the winner by TKO, the arena erupted in cheers. Jake had been dominating from the get-go, landing a heavy blow early in the first round that sent Mike Perry tumbling. His relentless jabs and hooks throughout the match left Perry struggling, visibly dazed by the second knockdown in Round 2.

By the time Jake cornered Perry and delivered the final flurry in Round 6, the outcome was clear. Meanwhile, Logan Paul was putting on a show of his own ringside. As his brother secured the victory, Logan launched into a celebratory dance that was hard to miss.

Mimicking Donald Trump’s iconic fist pump—famously displayed at the GOP convention—Logan's moves were both a playful nod and a theatrical flourish. His actions didn't stop at dancing; he quickly took to Instagram, posting a flurry of stories. Each post celebrated his brother’s victory, brimming with the usual Paul flair for drama and spectacle.

The scene was a vivid illustration of how the Paul brothers have mastered the art of blending entertainment with competitive sports, ensuring that the audience gets a full show, both inside and outside the ring.

Is Logan Paul hanging up the gloves?

Logan Paul, WWE United States Champion and brother of Jake Paul, was ringside to support his younger brother’s boxing match. After the fight, Logan had a fun chat on the Fred Talks Fighting YouTube channel . When asked about his potential return to boxing, Logan shared his thoughts candidly.

“I’ll only hop back in the ring with a fight that excites me,” Logan said. “I don’t have that desire to just box anyone. No, no. I felt like I did the Floyd thing, you know? I need to be inspired by the dance part.”

Logan emphasized his current focus on wrestling, where he’s thriving. “I got a good thing going on in the WWE, bro. I’m the United States Champion, and I’m much better at wrestling than I am at boxing.”

For Logan, it’s all about finding the right fight that sparks his interest, much like his high-profile bout with Floyd Mayweather. Until then, he’s happy dominating in the WWE.

As Jake prepares for his showdown with Mike Tyson, fans are left wondering: What’s next for the Paul brothers? Will Logan find that perfect fight to bring him back to the boxing ring?

