Logan Paul Discusses His Boxing Return Following Jake Paul's Victory Over Mike Perry

The Prblm Child Jake Paul smoked The King of Violence, Mike Perry, in a boxing showdown; Jake Paul and Mike Perry locked horns with each other, and Paul tested the legendary chin of Mike Perry. The Prblm Child landed some powerful shots on Perry’s face and sat him on the boxing canvas multiple times during the boxing match,

In the sixth round, Jake Paul landed multiple shots in Mike Perry's face, and almost every dynamite shot landed on Mike Perry's face; Platinum got dropped on the canvas, and Jake Paul's brutal onslaught on Titianum was enough for the referee to call off the match.

Logan Paul on potential boxing return

Brother of Jake Paul, WWE United States Champion Logan Paul, was also in attendance to support his younger brother after the boxing match. Logan Paul had a fun conversation on Fred Talks Fighting YouTube channel.

While talking, Logan Paul was asked about his boxing return. The WWE United States Champion expressed that he would return once a fight excites him, like Floyd Mayweather’s fight.

Logan Paul said, “I’ll only hop back in the ring with a fight that excites me. I don’t have that desire to. No. No, I felt like I did the Floyd thing. You know, I need to be inspired by the dance part. I got a good thing going on in the WWE, bro. I’m the United States champion, and I’m much better at wrestling than I am at boxing.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jake Paul vs Mike Perry Purse and Salaries: How Much Did Prblem Child and Platinum Earn In Boxing Match?

What’s next for Logan Paul

Logan Paul entered professional wrestling and made his WWE debut in 2021. He quickly climbed the ladder after showcasing his elite-level athleticism and delivering some five-star classic matches.

Last year, Logan Paul became the WWE United States Champion after he defeated Rey Mysterio at the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 pay-per-view. He has been the champion since then, and now WWE is hoping to host a massive event, Summer Slam 2024. Logan Paul is all set to defend his championship against LA Knight.

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry full results

1. Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry

- Fight Name: Not specified

- Winner: Jake Paul

- How to Win: KO (1:12 into round six)

2. Amanda Serrano vs. Stevie Morgan

- Fight Name: Not specified

- Winner: Amanda Serrano

- How to Win: TKO (0:38 into round two)

Advertisement

3. Lucas Bahdi vs. Ashton Sylve

- Fight Name: Not specified

- Winner: Lucas Bahdi

- How to Win: KO (2:26 into round six)

4. Corey Marksman vs. Tony Aguilar

- Fight Name: Not specified

- Winner: Corey Marksman

- How to Win: Majority Decision (76-76, 77-75, 78-74)

5. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Uriah Hall

- Fight Name: Not specified

- Winner: Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

- How to Win: Unanimous Decision (59-55, 59-55, 58-56)

6. Shadasia Green vs. Natasha Spence

- Fight Name: Not specified

- Winner: Shadasia Green

- How to Win: Unanimous Decision (78-73, 78-74, 78-74)

7. Alexis Chaparro vs. Kevin Hill

- Fight Name: Not specified

- Winner: Alexis Chaparro

- How to Win: KO (2:01 into round two)

8. Angel Barrientes vs. Edwin Rodriguez

- Fight Name: Not specified

- Winner: Angel Barrientes

- How to Win: Majority Decision (57-57, 60-54, 60-54)

9. Ariel Perez vs. Dane Guerrero

- Fight Name: Not specified

Advertisement

- Winner: Ariel Perez

- How to Win: KO (round three)

ALSO READ: Watch: Alex Pereira Accepts Jake Paul's Boxing Match Challenge on Video Call After 'Prblm Child' TKO Mike Perry