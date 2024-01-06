Logan Paul gets legitimately hurt on WWE SmackDown after punch from Kevin Owens

Over the past few years, WWE has been open to bringing in numerous celebrities from outside the wrestling world. From Bad Bunny to Logan Paul, these stars have shown that they can hold their own in the WWE ring. Bad Bunny, the popular pop star, even competed and displayed his impressive in-ring skills at WWE Backlash in 2023.

On the flip side, we have social media sensation Logan Paul, who made his WWE debut at WrestleMania 37 in 2021. He then went on to have his first official match alongside Miz at WrestleMania 38. However, things took a turn when Miz betrayed him, setting up a highly anticipated showdown between the two at SummerSlam 2022.

Later on, Logan blew everyone away with his mind-blowing performance against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023, leaving the world in awe and earning admiration for his skills.

Logan Paul started off 2023 with a bang, thanks to his viral moment alongside Ricochet at Royal Rumble 2023. They pulled off an incredible move, clotheslining each other mid-air.

Logan then showcased his ability at Money in the Bank 2023, and at SummerSlam 2023, he defeated Ricochet in a singles match.

Paul got his second championship opportunity against Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023, where he successfully captured the WWE United States Champion after defeating Rey Mysterio.

WWE announced the United States Championship tournament and the winner will get a title shot against Logan Paul.

In the recent edition of Blue Brand, Kevin Ownes earned the victory and opportunity to face Logan Paul at the Royal Rumble 2024.

Kevin Ownes's stiff shot

Logan entered the arena to confront Kevin and Kevin Ownes punched Logan Paul and knocked him out cold before he could even say anything.

Now Logan Paul has shared a picture of a face swollen and one eye from one side. And captioned the picture, “He actually got me “.

Kevin Owens has gained fame for his ability to deliver powerful blows to his adversaries. During the intense Survivor Series 2022 WarGames, Owens unleashed a series of stiff shots on Roman Reigns, leaving a lasting impact.

Reigns was not happy about Kevin Owens' attack and decided to give him a taste of his own medicine during the Blue Brand event. This happened while John Cena teamed up with Kevin against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

Roman punched Kevin Ownes directly in the eye and busted him open. Fans are now waiting for Logan Paul’s receipt. Possibly Logan Paul can return a stiff shot to Kevin Ownes at Royal Rumble 2024.

Logan Paul will defend his WWE United States Championship for the first time at Royal Rumble 2024 against Kevin Ownes.

