Logan Paul Goes Off on Controversial Olympic Boxer Imane Khelif in Deleted Tweet: 'This is the Purest Form Of Evil'

The 2024 Olympics is riddled with controversy. After the previously eliminated Imane Khelif won her previous bout, social media is in splits . WWE superstar Logan Paul decided to chime in and give his thoughts on the matter.

Although Khelif is a biological female, fans believe her to be a trans woman competing in the women’s category. Referring to it as ‘evil,’ Logan Paul decided to go off on Imane in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter).

Olympic boxer Imane Khelif, who was born a female, competed in the 145.5-pound boxing match, winning her last bout. She competed against Italy’s Angela Carini, who decided to quit the contest 46 seconds into her debut.

After a thunderous blow to the face in the first round, Carini walked over to her corner in disbelief. This prompted the referee to call off the fight, with the Algerian boxer being announced the winner. This sparked outrage on social media, as fans believed Imane Khelif was a biological male competing in the women’s category.

American YouTuber and WWE star Logan Paul decided to chime in. In a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), he believed the boxing match was immoral. “This is the purest form of evil unfolding right before your eyes. A man was allowed to beat up a woman on a global stage, crushing her life's dream while fighting for her deceased father. This delusion must end,” wrote The Maverick.

This post was immediately met with backlash from fans. As Imane Khelif is a biological female, Paul was alleged to have spread misinformation. However, The Maverick failed to back down from his thoughts on the situation, despite deleting his original tweet addressing the supposed ‘evil’ contest.

Imane Khelif had previously failed her gender eligibility test for the 2023 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships. This was cited as a source in Paul’s follow-up post. Despite her history of being eliminated in previous contests, the Algerian boxer was cleared to compete in the 2024 Olympics.

Angelina Carini broke down in tears in the ring after Imane Khelif was announced the winner. The Italian refused to shake her opponent’s hands following the bout. This boxing match has divided fans of the event.

Despite Khelif being a biological female, certain fans believe she transitioned from male to female. It is currently illegal to transition from one gender to another in Algeria. Other parts of the internet stand in support of Khelif throughout this divisive issue.

