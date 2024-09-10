Logan Paul Hits Back at Bitter Kevin Nash Over ‘Not One of the Boys’ Rant: ‘Who Is This Guy?’

Logan Paul and Kevin Nash are not on good terms these days. The WWE Hall of Famer is particularly miffed with Paul for no good reason other than the fact that the Youtuber-turned-wrestler is making huge money in WWE, with a limited schedule compared to all the other superstars out there who do more house shows and make less than Paul.

While it’s true that Paul hasn’t been into professional wrestling like his counterparts, he has risen in the ranks in the last three years as a superstar in WWE. Today, he is a hot commodity in the company, much above an average roster guy from NXT who has a strict schedule.

So Nash ran down Paul for his limited wrestling knowledge despite being a huge superstar today. While speaking on his podcast, Kliq This, Nash reacted to Paul’s recent statement on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, when he told Hulk Hogan that he didn’t know what ‘Shoot’ meant in wrestling.

Nash goes hammer and tongs against Paul, saying, “He’s not one of the boys. Where would he learn that sh*t at? Where’s he fu**ing going up and down the road, fu**ing talking about our fu**ing jargon? In the building?” he said.

He continues, “You don’t become one of the boys just because you’re around them. That motherfu**er, from what I heard, is making like 5 million bucks for a limited fu**ing, and those other motherfu**ers are out there making house shows, fu** you. I don’t give a fu** how many people are following you,” the WCW legend said.

Logan Paul, on the other hand, replied in equal measure when he learned of Nash’s rant against him. Taking to X, Paul posted a video where he took direct shots at Kevin Nash. “I got people messaging me. They’re like, ‘Kevin Nash is talking sh*t about you.’ I said, ‘Damn. Who is Kevin Nash?’ I mean that. I’m unfamiliar with this guy, which I think is his problem,” he said.

Paul further said that he’s not as versed in WWE and wrestling as he should be, but then he is also better than many of the talent out there, and in fact, he is amongst the top five in the company.

He said that if he can reach this level in WWE despite not being a full-timer, imagine where he would be if he were to take it full-time. He trained his guns at Nash once again, saying he was better than Nash in his job as a part-timer than Nash ever was as a full-timer.

“That makes you pathetic. This will be my sport, and I will continue to make guys like you eat your words when I devote a little bit of time to it. F*ck me? F*ck you,” Paul said.

On the work front, Paul recently lost his WWE United States Championship against LA Knight after successfully retaining it for more than 8 months. Before this Paul even squared off against WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in a title match at Backlash. At WrestleMania 40, he defended his US title successfully against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. All eyes are on what will be the next assignment of Paul in WWE.

