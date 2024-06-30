Logan Paul Hops Onto Viral ‘Hawk Tuah’ Moment During WWE SmackDown

Have you heard of the 'Hawk Tuah' meme that's been buzzing across the internet? Last Friday, this meme took an unexpected leap from social media feeds into the wrestling ring at WWE SmackDown. In the heart of Madison Square Garden, Logan Paul, not just a wrestler but a viral trendsetter, brought the notorious phrase to life.

Why would a WWE star do this, you might wonder? As the crowd roared in approval, Paul wasn't just fighting opponents; he was battling for the viral spotlight. With everyone from MLB stars to podcast giants like Joe Rogan dropping the phrase, how could WWE not get in on the action?

Logan Paul drops an NSFW bomb on SmackDown!

During WWE SmackDown at Madison Square Garden, Logan Paul recreated the viral "Hawk Tuah" meme. It happened during his Money in the Bank qualifier match against LA Knight and Santos Escobar. At a crucial moment in the match, Paul took control and mimicked the "Hawk Tuah" move, much to the delight of the fans.

Paul’s decision to embrace the meme was a hit. Fans erupted in cheers as he added his twist to the viral moment. This isn't the first time Paul has capitalized on internet trends. His knack for staying relevant keeps him in the spotlight, both online and in the ring.

The original "Hawk Tuah" girl, Hailey Welch, has also been riding the wave of her viral fame. Despite losing her teaching job, she's making a substantial income by selling merchandise. T-shirts, caps, and other items featuring her catchphrase have been flying off the shelves. Joe Rogan also talked about this meme in his podcast .

Logan Paul's move not only entertained the WWE audience but also helped keep the "Hawk Tuah" trend alive. His ability to blend pop culture with wrestling keeps fans engaged and eagerly anticipating his next move.

Liv Morgan's Wild Side

Liv Morgan is definitely stirring things up in the WWE arena , showing a playful side that's as strategic as it is flirtatious. Recently crowned WWE Women’s Champion, Morgan is not just fighting opponents; she's captivating audiences with her bold antics.

At a WWE LIVE event, she cheekily referenced the viral 'Hawk Tuah' meme when asked about her victory. “Oh, I feel so good. I just gotta give this thing that good ol’ hawk tuah, spit on this thang, and we’re good to go,” Morgan quipped while clutching her championship belt.

Although she appeared to be speaking about her title, the twinkle in her eye suggested a sly nod towards Dominik Mysterio. It's clear Morgan is not only seizing the spotlight but also crafting a narrative that keeps fans guessing and engaged.

As WWE continues to evolve, moments like these keep the audience engaged and entertained. What viral trend will they bring into the ring next?