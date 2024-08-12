Logan Paul Reflects on Life After Losing WWE US Championship to LA Knight at SummerSlam: ‘It’s Just Crazy’

Logan Paul held the United States Championship for an impressive 273 days before dropping to LA Knight at SummerSlam 2024. He promoted the title, taking it everywhere. After losing possession of it, he recently shared his take on life in the absence of the belt.

On his Impaulsive podcast, The Maverick revealed that he attempted to take the title everywhere. It was attached to him. He would be hoping that the current generation of wrestling fans will always view it as the prize of Logan Paul.

Congratulating his rival, LA Knight, who dethroned him as the United States Champion, Paul added,

"Congratulations to LA Knight, but man, I saw him posting the picture of him with the belt, my belt; it’s just crazy to see with someone else.”

Even though Logan Paul was one of the longest-reigning United States champions in recent years, he was under criticism for his irregular title defenses. In his prolonged championship run, the 29-year-old put the title on the line twice, and he dropped it on his third title defense against LA Knight.

Logan won the prestigious belt at Crown Jewel PLE in Saudi Arabia last year, taking place on November 4, 2023. By beating Rey Mysterio, he captured his first title in WWE. While he did a tremendous job promoting the title across social media platforms, WWE fans began questioning his credibility due to a limited number of title defenses.

Paul's maiden title defense was at the Royal Rumble 2024, where he put the championship at stake for the first time against Kevin Owens. Avoiding a clean victory, he picked up a disqualification win against the Prize Fighter.

The second and final successful title defense took place at WrestleMania 40 in a triple-threat encounter against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. In the meantime, he was the challenger for Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship challenger at the King and Queen of the Ring PPV in May.

Following his first championship win, Logan Paul, who is young and athletic, is anticipated to win more honors in WWE. Recognizing the social media star's influence on the US title, even The Undertaker recently praised Paul's attempt to make the US Championship more relevant through various promotions.

After capturing a mid-card belt, his next milestone should be winning a world title. Having already challenged the Undisputed WWE Championship twice against Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, respectively, winning it is only a matter of time for him.

