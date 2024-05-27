Logan Paul Reveals Viral Frog Splash Drone Shot Was His Idea And He Pitched It A Year Ago

Logan Paul challenged Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the King and Queen of the Ring PPV. Featuring some incredible spots, it was the longest match of the show, lasting over 24 minutes.

Logan Paul's Frog Splash from the top turnbuckle was the highlight of the match. While the Frog Splash was picture-perfect, the drone camera angle was a visual treat. According to The Maverick's latest tweet, the drone shot idea was first pitched by him.

Sharing a screenshot of his conversation with the boss, possibly Triple H, Logan wrote that he had been dreaming of the drone shot for a year. The conversation occurred a year ago, dating back to May 10, 2023.

The United States Champion wrote that he wanted to pitch the idea for the upcoming two premium live events. His initial proposal at WrestleMania 39 was turned down due to venue issues.

He suggested that it would be a great idea to hire a proficient FPV drone flyer to shoot the risky high jumps in the squared circle.

Many high-risk spots or moves through a table can be captured with a drone shot. It would be a captivating idea to film a high-flying maneuver like a Frog Splash. Such a unique camera angle was never seen in WWE before too.

While brawling outside the ring, Logan Paul put Cody Rhodes on the announce table. He then ascended to the top turnbuckle, where the viral drone shot was captured.

The drone rotated around Logan Paul, creating a picturesque 360-degree view. After drinking a bottle of Prime, he leaped in mid-air to deliver the Frog Splash.

His YouTube background has played a role in this creative idea

Logan Paul is one of the most popular YouTube personalities in the world, boasting over 23 million subscribers at the moment. His podcast is recognized among the most popular ones across the globe.

Given Logan's extensive experience as a video creator and a renowned YouTuber, he has comprehensive knowledge of camera angles. Throughout the years, he has made efforts to perfect the best camera angles for his vlogs and videos.

