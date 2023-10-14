Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis, KSI vs Tommy Fury: All details date, time, match card and how to watch

This weekend we are finally going to witness one of the biggest grudge boxing events with matches featuring it for the main event we have undefeated boxer Tommy Fury vs. undefeated YouTube boxer KSI. and for the co-main event we have the most anticipated and personal match many considered it as the main fight of the card Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis.

The build for this prime card was very intense where Danis crossed the line by online poking and trash-talking about Paul’s wife to be Nina. Things are very personal between Logan and Danis fans are very invested in the war of these two. On the flip side, KSI and Tommy Fury's build got intense as well both claimed to knock out each other KSI, also beefed with John Fury's father and coach Tommy Fury.

How to watch the main card of the prime card date and time

The prime card will take place at Manchester’s AO Arena on October 14th event is one of the stacked cards of all time for the influencer boxing event many megastars are going to be there including Jake Paul, Conor McGregor is expected to be in the crowd to support and backup Dillon Danis, Logan’s wife to be Nina Agdol will also attend the show. Fans are expecting chaos in the show and their a lot of chance of a brawl after the fight.

United States

The main card: The main card will be showcased, on October 14th, 11 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. CT and 2 p.m. ET.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis: The co-main event will be showcased, on October 14th, 2:30 pm PT, 4:30 pm CT, 5:30 pm ET.

KSI vs Tommy Fury: The main event of the night will be showcased, on October 14th, 3:30 pm PT, 5:30 pm CT, 6:30 pm ET.

How to watch: To watch this card you do not need cable connections fight will be televised on ESPN+ subscription starts from USD 10.99 per month you can catch it live there. The second option can be the DAZN app and fans can also catch fights on PPV.com.

Logan vs Danis, KSI vs Fury: Full match card

Full misfits x series match card and undercards matches are as follows many other influencers like Salt Papi, Slim, and others are on the card well check out all matches listed on the prime card

KSI vs. Tommy Fury

Logan Paul vs Dillion Danis

Salt Papi vs Slim

King Kenny vs Anthony Taylor

Whindersson Nunes vs My Mate Nate

Tag team match: Wassabi Lmao vs Los Pineda Coladas

Swarmz vs Ryan Taylor

Alexia Grace vs Astrid Wett

DTG vs S-X

Chase vs Tempo

