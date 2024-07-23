Logan Paul Worried About Jake Paul’s Drinking Habits Before a Fight; “Why Did You Do That?”

Logan Paul has expressed concern over Jake Paul’s drinking habits ahead of a fight. ‘The Problem Child’ revealed that he had a heavy night out before the Mike Perry fight and didn’t know how he got home.

In a recent episode of Podcast BS with Jake Paul, Logan Paul confronted his brother over his decision to drink before such an important fight. He questioned Jake's judgment and the potential impact on his performance.

Logan Paul confronts Jake Paul over drinking habit

Jake Paul recently praised Mike Perry on social media after his sixth round TKO win against ‘Platinum’. ‘The Problem Child’, however, admitted that he got wasted two weeks before his fight against Perry.

Logan Paul confronted his brother on the matter, telling on the aforementioned podcast, “Why did you do that?...You have a massive fight two weeks later and if you lose that fight you don’t get to fight Mike Tyson.”

Jake Paul explained that he was confident in his ability and a night of drinking wouldn’t have diminished his skills. He said, “Also, there’s this whole thing about drinking being bad for you, which I get if you’re doing it on a consistent basis. But I was sober for, like, two months, in camp working my b***s off and then one day of liver dehydration isn’t going to take away my skill set.”

Jake Paul has moved on to 10-1 as a pro-boxer after his violent finish against Mike Perry. Paul will now take on 58-year-old Mike Tyson in a boxing match on November 15.

‘The Problem Child’ boasts wins against former UFC fighters like Anderson Silva, Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, Nate Diaz, and Perry. However, there are still questions about the level of his opponents as Paul has faced only one well-known boxer in Tommy Fury. He lost that bout via decision.

Logan Paul tells Jake Paul how he quit drinking

Logan Paul revealed that drinking is not an issue only with Jake Paul. In fact, other members of the family, including himself, have had issues with the habit. The WWE star also recalled the time he decided to quit drinking.

Logan Paul revealed he got very drunk during a summer trip to Italy. He then threw up close to 15 times and was badly hungover. That eventually prompted Logan Paul to quit his drinking habit.

Jake Paul has admitted his habit as well. Whether he’d take the same approach against Mike Tyson remains to be seen. ‘Iron’, though, is now way out of his prime and is 58-years-old.