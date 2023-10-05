Logan Paul's foe Dillon Danis claims easy win over former UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou

Dillon Danis is a former Bellator MMA fighter. He made his debut against Kyle Walker and won. he has a record of 2 and 0 in his professional MMA career. Danis was also in the camp of former UFC champion Connor McGregor, He is famous for his fight with Khabib after his fight at UFC 229.

Currently, Dilion is signed to fight YouTube sensation Logan Paul in boxing at DAZN series 009 on October 14. he has been in the headlines since the fight was announced he is constantly trash-talking about Paul and his soon-to-be bride and Supermodel Nina Agdol. Recently, Danis made another statement about Francis Ngannou this time

What Dillion Danis says about Francis Ngannou

Dillion Danis was recently on the MMA Hour show with Ariel Helwani. Both were discussing his upcoming fight with Logan Paul, and the lawsuit. talking about his future when Helwani asked him if he could join PFL. He said “ The only way I’d go to the PFL is if they give me the Jake Paul fight. I don’t want to fight anybody else. They’re all losers.”

Further while talking about PFL, Helwani says Francis signed with PFL, Danis says “ Yea, that’s easy, though. You know I’d beat Francis.” Danis then tried to explain his controversial statement “I’d pull guard so easily. Dude, he’s terrible. Heavyweights are known to be the worst technical fighters of all time.”

Ngannou signed to fight undefeated boxer Tyson Fury. on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The predator was a UFC heavyweight champion.in his last fight in the UFC, he stood tall and retained his title. later, was released by the UFC. He signed his contract with PFL later this year and got a major, role in the company.

