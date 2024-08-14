Longest WWE Title Reigns: From Roman Reigns to Bruno Sammartino

WWE is regarded as the most significant professional wrestling product on the globe. Vince McMahon was the mind behind the curtain who envisioned and then created the professional wrestling industry into a successful billion-dollar business. In this article, we will delve deep into the history ocean of WWE and revive the top 10 longest reigns champions and top 10 superstars with the most title victories in history.

Top 10 longest WWE championship reigns

The longest WWE championship reign is the crown to the champions who managed not just to capture the championship gold but worked and fight their way through and been champions for a very long time and proved their dominance as the king of their division;

The most recent longest-reining champion was Roman Reigns, who entered the top five of the list. After four iconic reign in the most competitive era, Roman Reigns has cemented his legacy as one of the best. Here is the list of champions with the longest championship reigns.

1. Bruno Sammartino, 2,803 days

2. Bob Backlund, 2,135 days

3. Hulk Hogan, 1,474 days

4. Roman Reigns, 1,316 days ( Universal Champion )

5. Bruno Sammartino, 1,237 days

6. Pedro Morales, 1,027 days

7. Roman Reigns, 735 days (WWE Champion)

8. Brock Lesnar, 503 days

9. Hulk Hogan, 469 days

10. CM Punk, 434 days

Superstar with the most championships in WWE

Some superstars prove their excellence once in their lifetime. Still, some WWE superstars kept on reminding the competition and their fans why they were on top of their game and why they were the best to ever step foot inside the Squared Circle by winning the prize of excellence in the WWE championship most of the time in their illustrated careers. Here is a list of WWE superstars who become champions most of the time.

The names of the top are legendary heels of all time: The Nature by Ric Flair and one of the greatest baby faces in Leader of Cenation John Cena; both of these champions have won over 16 WWE championships. Here is the complete list of superstars who have won championships most times.

1. Ric Flair, 16 championship reigns

2. John Cena, 16 championship reigns

3. Triple H, 14 championship reigns

4. Randy Orton, 14 championship reigns

5. Hulk Hogan, 12 championship reigns

6. Edge, 11 championship reigns

7. Brock Lesnar, ten championship reigns

8. The Rock, ten championship reigns

9. Sting, ten championship reigns

10. Verne Gagne, ten championship reigns

WWE is currently in its prime years, and a phrase most commonly used in WWE terminology that suits best is the grass is greener right now. The company’s success is indirectly dependent on the superstars who are carrying the product.

From 2020 to 2024, Roman Reigns played a significant role in WWE's success. His initial face superstar gimmick of The Big Dog didn’t work well, and fans quickly dumped him as the new face of a company that WWE was trying to craft out of him. In 2020, everything changed for Roman Reigns after he emerged as a heel with the new character Tribal Chief aligned himself with Paul Heyman, and the rest is history; Roman Reign was the WWE champion for almost four long years.

The WWE championship is the crown to a superstar who is best in their division. The current WWE Undisputed champion is Cody Rhodes; he ended Roman Reigns's iconic 1300-plus-day championship reign.

Only time will tell, other than Roman Reigns, which superstar from the recent generation makes it to the list of immortals. Pick a superstar from the current roster who will make it to this list of greats one day. Comment down.

