Lonzo Ball Bringing Hope to Bulls Fans Offers Promising Future Update

Lonzo Ball, the Chicago Bulls point guard, last played an NBA game on January 14, 2022. Now, more than two years later, the 26-year-old guard appears to be nearing his return to the NBA for the 2024-25 season.

Ball's career has been disrupted by injuries in recent years. He participated in just 35 games during his first season with Chicago, from October 20, 2021, to January 14, 2022. After exiting the court at the United Center following a loss to the Golden State Warriors, he hasn't played since.

Before the 2022-23 season, Ball underwent arthroscopic debridement in an attempt to address lingering knee issues. However, ongoing discomfort in his surgically repaired knee led Chicago to rule him out for the entire season. Subsequently, Ball had a cartilage transplant in his left knee, causing him to miss the entire 2023-24 NBA season.

The Bulls' medical staff cleared Lonzo Ball to participate in five-on-five scrimmages starting in January, marking a crucial step in his NBA return and raising hopes for his future. Speaking with TMZ Sports, Ball expressed confidence in his recovery, stating it's progressing well and that he expects to be ready for the 2024-25 NBA season. Fans might see him back on the court as early as September.

With Bulls training camp just weeks away, more updates on his return are likely soon. If he can avoid setbacks, which is uncertain due to his knee, Ball is expected to play a significant role in the Bulls' rotation next season.

Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers, had a rookie season filled with both successes and challenges. He averaged 10.2 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.9 rebounds over 52 games, despite shooting just 36% from the field and missing 30 games due to injuries. His passing and defensive skills earned him a spot on the All-NBA Rookie Second Team, with an average of 1.7 steals per game.

