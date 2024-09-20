Lonzo Ball Could Be Traded by Chicago Bulls to Land USD 158 Million Deal, NBA Insider Reveals

Much discussion has focused on Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, the Chicago Bulls' two former All-Stars, and their futures as they prepare for a massive rebuild. It is not difficult to comprehend why.

The Bulls will have to let go of players like LaVine and Vucevic if they hope to succeed in their rebuilding anytime soon. DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso have already been bid farewell.

Regretfully, more players' futures with the Bulls are questionable. Lonzo Ball has to be one of them. Ball had already shown great promise during his time in Chicago, but the Bulls' aspirations were abruptly derailed by injury issues.

Ball has been out of the game for more than two seasons and has had numerous surgeries during that time. Although there is hope that he will return for the following season, nothing is certain.

A three-team trade has been suggested in a Jackson Caudell and Rohan Raman article on the Atlanta Hawks on SI. In exchange, the Bulls would get Cody Zeller, Garrison Matthews, Kobe Bufkin, and Brandon Ingram. Ayo Dosunmu and Jordan Hawkins would be acquired by the Hawks. Ball, Vucevic, and a 2028 second-round pick are also acquired by the New Orleans Pelicans (via Chicago).

We're not quite sure if the Bulls would benefit much from this trade. If anything, it feels like a sideways movement. And when you are stranded in a foreign territory, that is not a very appealing idea.

The article continues, saying, "Chicago would still have to fight to qualify for the play-in tournament, and this trade does not make them better. Coby White, Josh Giddey, Zach LaVine, and Brandon Ingram is not a strong defensive lineup, and the Bulls lack a clear choice for the starting center position. If the Bulls execute this trade, will they reimburse Ingram? Dosunmu is a young player with promise who they should definitely hold onto."

Indeed, they will acquire Ingram, who was an All-Star player in his day and is still very much in the prime of his career. It is thought that he is pursuing a $200 million contract extension, though. The Bulls are able to remove the contracts of Vucevic and Ball from the books thanks to the trade.

