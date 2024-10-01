Lonzo Ball Injury Update: Bulls Star Provides Status on Return Against Pelicans

Lonzo Ball, the Chicago Bulls point guard, is gearing up to return for the 2024-25 NBA season after last playing during the 2021-22 season, when a torn meniscus sidelined him after 35 games.

On Monday afternoon, Ball provided a significant injury update ahead of the season opener.

He is expected to suit up for the Bulls as early as the first game of the season, with the team set to face the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 23. Ball has undergone an extensive recovery process, including a cartilage transplant in 2023, which kept him off the court for the entire 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

In his last season, Ball played 35 games, averaging 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. He will begin the upcoming season on the bench, with his minutes closely monitored due to a restriction.

At the Bulls' media day, Ball addressed concerns about his knee. He mentioned ongoing discussions and confirmed he won't be playing in back-to-back games and will be under a minutes restriction. Though the exact limit hasn't been decided, he emphasized that communication throughout the season will be key as the team navigates his recovery process.

Lonzo Ball expressed confidence in his health as he prepares for his first season in over two years. "I pretty much have a brand new knee. I'm feeling good and healthy enough to play, and that's all that matters," he stated.

The No. 2 overall pick from the 2017 NBA draft is about to begin his eighth season in the NBA and is expected to play in his first game since January 14, 2022.

Advertisement

Lonzo Ball plays a vital role for the Chicago Bulls because of his unique skill set and defensive abilities. Before his injury, he was an essential player, significantly contributing to the team's success as a two-way guard who helped facilitate the offense while providing elite defense alongside Alex Caruso. His absence has created a gap in the Bulls' lineup, particularly in playmaking and perimeter shooting. Although Ball hopes to return for the season opener, he may initially have limitations due to recovery from multiple knee surgeries. His performance will greatly influence the Bulls' competitiveness in the Eastern Conference.

Ball has opted into his $21.4 million player option for the 2024-25 NBA season, reaffirming his commitment to the Chicago Bulls for another year. This decision comes as he continues to recover from several knee surgeries, having not played since January 2022. His four-year contract, signed in 2021, is worth a total of $85 million, and he will become an unrestricted free agent after the upcoming season. His health remains a concern, and if it is deemed career-ending, the Bulls could seek salary cap relief.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anthony Davis Shares His Thoughts on Watching LeBron James and Bronny as Teammates