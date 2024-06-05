Lonzo Ball Offers To Pay the Fine on Behalf of Angel Reese After She Was Ejected Against NY Liberty

Angel Reese is finding it hard in the WNBA in her first season as the transition from college basketball to WNBA hasn’t been smooth. Reese's transition to the league has been difficult because of the tough fouls she has received from veteran players. She is currently with the Chicago Sky. Her team has also had a difficult start to the season, having won just three of its first eight games.

Why was Angel Reese ejected?

Reese lost his temper during the game against the NY Liberty. Reese expressed her displeasure to the referee late in the game after receiving her fifth personal foul call, which resulted in a technical foul for her. She waved off the official as she left, which led to a second technical and an automatic ejection. Star player for the Chicago Bulls.

Lonzo Ball was present when this incident happened and noticed it. Ball publicly denounced the referee's call as being too lenient and kindly offered to pay any fines that Reese might incur.

What did Lonzo Ball post?

Ball posted, "Ref that threw out @Reese10Angel is weak btw... You know who you are (Keep ya money Angel I got you)."

What did Angel Reese reply to Lonzo Ball’s post?

Reese expressed her gratitude to Ball, replying, "Appreciate you gang!" This was not Reese's first experience with fines. Reese was fined $1000 for refusing to speak to the media following a loss to the Indiana Fever, an action that cost her team $5000.

Reese finished the game with a 13-point double-double despite being ejected. Reese's first technical foul was for "disrespectfully addressing" the lead official, according to Maj Forsberg, the lead official, and her second technical foul was for making a dismissive gesture. Reese was ejected and fined $400 for the consecutive incidents, which happened without any prior warnings.

