‘Looked like goodbye to me’: NFL fans wonder if Jason Kelce is retiring as he tears up on sidelines after Eagles loss

Tamba Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles, not the game that any Eagles fan was expecting. With the Eagles out of the Super Bowl run, it looks like Jason Kelce is also done with his job. The tears during the Eagles games had fans speculate about Jason's goodbye from the NFL.

Jason Kelce had teary eyes as the Tamba Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles came to an end

Tamba Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles the final Wild Card game held on January 15, 2024, at the Raymond James Stadium. Buccaneers beat the Eagles by 32-9 and won the Wild Card game, getting their seats to the Divisional Round. But as Monday's game came to an end, Jason Kelce was seen with teary eyes.

Jason Kelce had teary eyes, as he stood at the sides, by the end of the game. Fans have strongly speculated that this was most probably Jason Kelce's last game in the league. Eagles fans have reacted to the viral video of Jason with teary eyes and shared their speculations of Eagles' center's goodbye.

Also Read: Kelce Brothers: All you need to know Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce!

Advertisement

Fans feels that Tamba Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles was Jason Kelce's last game

NFL reporter Ari Meirov shared the video of Jason Kelce tearing at the sidelines and fans came forward to share their reactions. "If that's his last game, it's been an incredible career," commented a fan. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

"Hell of a career. So much respect for him," Tweeted another fan. Super Bowl Champion, 7-time Pro Bowler, 6-time first-team All-Pro, raised millions of dollars for charity and so much more. Jason definitely had one hell of a career.

"Yep. Looked like goodbye to me. Great career!! Respect!!" another fan commented, sharing his speculation about Jason's goodbye from the team.

"If this is the end.. the gold jacket will be waiting for you in Canton Jason!," a Jason Kelce fan commented. He truly deserved the golden jacket.

"I cant stand the eagles but he's the greatest center of all time" said an NFL fan. Even non-Eagles lovers are Jason Kelce's lovers. That's what he has earned.

While it's not sure that Jason Kelce has finally decided to say goodbye to the NFL, from what it appears this might be the end. If it is, Jason might soon come up and announce the retirement news through his social media handles or via the Eagles's handles. What do you feel, will Jason retire or there be one more season in his basket?

Also Read: Who Is Jason Kelce's Wife? Everything to know about Kylie McDevitt Kelce