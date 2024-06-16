‘Looks Like 2 Senior Citizens Boxing': Netizens React to Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen’s Boxing Match That Ends in a Draw

Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen fought to a draw in their boxing match in Sao Paulo. Silva and Sonnen are two UFC legends. ‘The Spider’ has fought thrice in boxing since his MMA retirement in 2021.

He has defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz while suffering a loss to Jake Paul. He has an overall pro boxing record of 3-2. Sonnen, meanwhile, made his pro-boxing debut against ‘The Spider’.

Fans react to Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen boxing match

Anderson Silva is now 49 while Chael Sonnen is 47. Hence, they both are well past their prime at this point. The expectations weren’t too high from their boxing bout.

Judging by fans’ reactions on social media, they weren’t too impressed with how the fight played out. Some fans suggested that they felt like it was two uncles fighting at a family barbecue.

Others, meanwhile, opined that Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin was the better boxing fight on the night. Few fans even forgot that the event took place on June 15.

One fan poked fun at the quality of the contest, writing, “Ig I’m a casual then, this looks like 2 senior citizens boxing.” Check out more hilarious reactions below:

Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen’s UFC rivalry

Anderson Silva is widely regarded as one of the MMA GOATs. Chael Sonnen, meanwhile, is one of the best trash talkers the sport has ever had. Sonnen and Silva first fought at UFC 117, in 2010.

Sonnen ruthlessly mocked ‘The Spider’ leading up to the fight. ‘The Bad Guy’, however, turned up on fight night as well. He dominated Silva for the majority of the fight before getting caught in a hail-mary submission in the fifth round.

Silva’s win was one of the greatest comebacks in UFC history. The pair engaged in a rematch at UFC 148 in 2012. This time Silva concluded the rivalry with a second-round TKO win.

While there was animosity between the pair, they have since become cordial. Their mutual respect has often been on display. The draw in their recent boxing fight is perhaps the perfect ending to the rivalry.

Neither Anderson Silva nor Chael Sonnen are in their athletic prime anymore. When it’s all said and done, both of them will go down as bona-fide MMA legends.

